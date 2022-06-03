Stand-up comedian Tig Notaro rounds out Vilar Performing Arts Center’s summer lineup

Tig Notaro

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Tig Notaro has plenty of life experience that spills into her work as a multi-talented entertainer. Notaro is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress known for her deadpan comedy leading to Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album, among other accolades.

Notaro performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Tickets start at $48 and are on sale now. Visit VilarPAC.org/tig-notaro for tickets and more information.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Notaro has lived all over the U.S. – moving from Mississippi to Texas, then Denver before landing in Los Angeles. Notaro has appeared in a number of television shows, most notably as “Officer Tig” in “The Sarah Silverman Program.” She’s guest starred on “The Office,” “Community,” “Bob’s Burgers,” among others, and had her own half-hour special on Comedy Central. Notaro is a regular on “Conan” and has also appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Her memoir, “I’m Just a Person,” is a New York Times best-seller.

Notaro is also known for her work on Netflix, Amazon and other widely popular networks. She’s taken on some more serious film and TV roles as well, including “Star Trek: Discovery” and the Zack Snyder movie “Army of the Dead.” She’s also worked in animation with her animated stand-up “Drawn” on HBO.

“Now, as she ventures back out on the road, and continues to explore new film and television projects, and potentially recording a new special on this tour, she is once again at the threshold of something new,” writes the Boston Globe. “And she’s as interested as the rest of us to see where it goes.”

Some of Notaro’s writing credits include the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards and the 2010 MTV Movie Awards hosted by Aziz Ansari.

Rolling Stone has named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.”

Notaro’s performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek will be a unique chance to see the American comedic treasure live.