Stanley Hotel partners with AEG to bring more musical acts

Scott Campbell wasn't exactly desperate for another room to book.

"On a given day I work on everything from Red Rocks and the Ogden and the FirstBank Center to the Bluebird and Gothic," said Campbell, the vice president of talent for Denver-based promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. "Not to mention the Larimer Lounge, Globe Hall, Lost Lake and festivals like Polofest, Velorama or the Westword Music Showcase."

But when presented with the chance to book regular shows at the Stanley Hotel — Estes Park's 109-year-old lodge that provided the inspiration for Stephen King's "The Shining" — he was happy to add another name to his list.

"The Stanley Hotel is an immersive experience for fans and artists that you don't really get in any other place in Colorado," he said. "When you stay in the hotel it's not uncommon to see the band hanging out in the packed bar 'til 2 in the morning. It's just a beautiful, boutique landmark of a place and everyone who goes there has a great time."

Read the full story via The Denver Post.