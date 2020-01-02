Rock and roll at the Vilar

Composer, lyricist and producer Neil Berg returns to the Vilar Performing Arts Center stage with lots of rock and roll on Friday. “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll” will take you down a musical memory lane with music from the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s and up until the early ’80s.

Neil is the creator and co-producer of the number one Broadway touring concert in America, “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway,” as well as “Neil Berg’s Pianomen,” “Neil Berg’s The Beatles,” and “Neil Berg’s Songs of the ’60s & ’70s.”

“It’s the perfect way to round out the holiday series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center with a good old rock and roll celebration,” said Kim Hannold, programming director at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “It’s fun for all ages, whether you’re new to the music or a savvy rock and roll fan, you’re in for a fantastic evening spanning 50 years of songs.”

Enjoy listening to tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and genres like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Simon and Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and more.

“One thing I love about each Neil Berg show is that he’s great at telling the oftentimes unknown stories and history behind the music,” said Ruthie Hamrick, marketing manager at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “After each production of his I not only got to listen to some of my favorite songs, but I also feel like I learned something.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $68. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org for more information or call the box office at 970-845-8497.

Vail Astronomy Nights

Turn your eyes to the sky during Vail Astronomy Nights this Friday. Learn about constellations and view stars that are millions or even billions of years old during this complimentary event.

Long-time local, Brian Hall of Blue Creek Productions has teamed up with the town of Vail and the Arrabelle to bring in an astronomy expert, a huge telescope and an educational tent. Astronomer Bryan Rich White will guide those curious about the night sky and help explain the science behind stars in a fun and interactive way. Stop by the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead Village between 6 and 8 p.m. and learn about which constellations are prominent in the sky right now.

Museum-grade, state-of-the-art telescopes will be available for observing the crescent moon, planets like Jupiter and constellations. Looking straight up you can see the constellation Pegasus which contains the large asterism called the “Great Square.” Just to the northeast of Pegasus is Andromeda. This constellation contains our galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy. From a dark site, this galaxy can be seen with the naked eye, which is amazing since it is 2.5 million light-years away. And we can’t forget about the very recognizable Orion constellation. It can be easily identified by its three “belt stars.”

Take advantage of very little light pollution in the mountains and gaze into the sky with wonder and awe. For more information visit http://www.bluecreek.com.

Kids activities in Beaver Creek

With many kids not returning to school until next week, the holiday spirit is still shining throughout the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Cheer, which is a celebration of the holiday season with a variety of family-friendly activities in the village.

After the slopes close on Friday, head to the plaza level and ice rink to enjoy Sounds of the Season, featuring live music by Por La Paz on the Fountain Stage. Based in Denver, this trio has traveled the globe and will bring world beats to Beaver Creek with performances between 4 and 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Beaver Creek hosts the weekly FunFest, where kids can earn tokens to redeem prizes after running from one game tent to the next. Kids can also work off some energy as they run around and do various activities.

The complimentary event begins at 4 p.m. and last call to exchange tokens for prizes is at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

10th Mountain Legacy Parade

If you haven’t experienced the 10th Mountain Legacy Parade yet, head to the base of Gondola One on Friday night to pay tribute to Vail’s heritage. Vail Mountain and the town of Vail created the 10th Mountain Legacy Parade last season and they’ve been a hit ever since.

At dusk on select Fridays throughout the winter, guests are invited to watch skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division ski trooper uniforms as they weave down the hill in a torchlight ski down to the base of Gondola One. The slopes near the base will be illuminated with a 10th Mountain Division logo and a film about this famed military group will be shown at Mountain Plaza along with fireworks.

Following the torchlight ski down, a parade of military veterans, also in traditional uniforms, will march from Gondola One down Bridge Street, across the Covered Bridge and will finish at the 10th Mountain statue along Gore Creek.

From there, guests are welcomed to the recently renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum, which will stay open after the parade for guests to visit and learn about Colorado’s ski history through the new 10th Mountain Division exhibit, the most comprehensive of its kind in the world.

The 10th Mountain Division is the winter warfare unit created by the United States Army during World War II that trained just south of Vail at Camp Hale. Comprised of mountaineers and expert skiers, the soldiers of the 10th fought in the northern Italian Alps. After the war, these outdoor enthusiasts became involved with the ski industry, which was quickly growing in America.

Before the parade, stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum at 4 p.m. for Tales of the 10th. This week’s speaker will be local professional skier and filmmaker, Chris Anthony, who will be talking about the legends and stories of the women of Camp Hale. A $5 to $10 donation is suggested per person. For more information, please visit http://www.vail.com and http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org.

Snowshoe race at Beaver Creek

Snowshoeing has been long used to help maintain fitness levels during the colder months of the year. One way to motivate yourself to get in shape and burn off some of those holiday calories is by participating in the annual snowshoe races around the area.

This Sunday marks the kick-off of the Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition. Distances include a 10k and a 5k course and draws everyone from the first-time snowshoer to the veteran runner.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female athletes overall and the top male and female athletes in each age bracket for the 5K and 10k races. All athletes will be entered into the raffle at the post-party where all race participants will also receive a post-race meal. Registration is at 8:30-9:30 a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village and the race will start promptly at 10 a.m.

The race will start and finish at Creekside Park. Sign up for this race or commit to the whole series by going to http://www.beavercreek.com. There will also be races on Feb. 2 and March 8.