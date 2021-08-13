Stephen Marley postpones tour, refunds available for Vail performance
Marley was scheduled to play Sept. 4 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.
Stephen Marley postponed the forthcoming “Babylon By Bus” tour dates in August and September 2021 earlier this week, citing concern over rising COVID-19 infection rates. Marley was scheduled to play Sept. 4 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner announced the tour’s postponement on August 10 on Twitter. “Given recent data regarding rising infection rates due to COVID-19,” Marley tweeted. “We are cautiously moving these dates in order to mitigate the risk of spread amongst our touring production crew, including the band and family, and most importantly our fans.”
Marley’s announcement comes as the delta variant surges in late summer. In Eagle County, 148 cases were reported in the first 10 days of August, whereas all of July had a total of 172 cases reported. Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported since late July.
“We hope that everyone will continue to be vigilant about safety at this time and we hope to return to the stage in the near future,” Marley tweeted.
Refunds are available at the point of purchase. For more information, visit grfavail.com/stephen-marley.