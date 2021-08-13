Stephen Marley postpones tour, refunds available for Vail performance

Stephen Marley has performed in the Vail Valley multiple times over the years, including at The Amp in 2016 as part of the GoPro Mountain Games, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek in 2019 and the old 8150 Club in Vail in 2007, among others.

Vail Valley Foundation/Special to the Daily

Stephen Marley postponed the forthcoming “Babylon By Bus” tour dates in August and September 2021 earlier this week, citing concern over rising COVID-19 infection rates. Marley was scheduled to play Sept. 4 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner announced the tour’s postponement on August 10 on Twitter . “Given recent data regarding rising infection rates due to COVID-19,” Marley tweeted. “We are cautiously moving these dates in order to mitigate the risk of spread amongst our touring production crew, including the band and family, and most importantly our fans.”

Marley’s announcement comes as the delta variant surges in late summer. In Eagle County, 148 cases were reported in the first 10 days of August, whereas all of July had a total of 172 cases reported. Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported since late July.

“We hope that everyone will continue to be vigilant about safety at this time and we hope to return to the stage in the near future,” Marley tweeted.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase. For more information, visit grfavail.com/stephen-marley.