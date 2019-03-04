Stephen Marley to bring reggae to the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Watch eight-time Grammy award winner Stephen Marley as he performs acoustic versions of many of his melodic hits in a strikingly intimate format and venue at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday. The well-known reggae singer-songwriter is touring across the U.S. in support of his latest album "One Take Acoustic Jams," which he recorded in the living room of his Miami home and released in November 2018.

Marley will perform at 7:30 p.m., and jam band Bonfire Dub will open the show. Tickets are $35 general admission and are available by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

The second son of Bob and Rita Marley, Stephen began his career as a precocious six year old singing, dancing and playing percussion with his siblings in the group The Melody Makers whose first single "Children Playing in The Streets" was produced by their father in 1979 and released on Tuff Gong, the label founded by Bob in the late 1960s. Stephen Marley started his production career when he was still a teenager, helping to The Melody Makers' albums including their three Best Reggae Album Grammy winners "Conscious Party" (Virgin Records, 1989) "One Bright Day" (Virgin Records, 1990) and "Fallen Is Babylon" (Elektra Entertainment, 1998).

In 1993, brother Ziggy Marley and Stephen founded Ghetto Youths International to control their own music and help upcoming artists. As a part of this tour, a dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the non-profit organization, which provides aid, assistance, resources and opportunity to communities in need.

In 2007, Stephen released his first solo effort, "Mind Control," which won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album. The following year, he released an acoustic version of the same album that garnered him another Grammy for Best Reggae Album. In all, Stephen has released four solo albums, all of which have topped the Reggae Album chart.

Local band Bonfire Dub will open for Stephen Marley. Bonfire Dub plays a powerful blend of roots music. Their original songs feature rich melodies, with down tempo, acoustic-laced and electric-driven reggae, folk and dub.