Steve Martin and Martin Short at Whistle Pig Vail

Whistle Pig Vail returns this weekend for its second year, and will kick it off with a little comedy and music with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The show is titled, “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” and comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will present new material in a variety of musical sketches as only those two can do, along with insights about their amazing careers in show business. Joining the comedic duo will be Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers. The tour also features renowned pianist and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” band member Jeff Babko.

Whistle Pig Vail is a summer-long music series that brings a new era of headliner music to the iconic Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Some of the other acts lined up to perform at Whistle Pig Vail include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Bon Iver and The Steve Miller Band. The series is booked in collaboration with AEG Presents, one of the largest live music companies in the world, and will bring well-known rock, pop, country and bluegrass icons to Vail for shows throughout the summer.

Expect to be fully entertained during this first show of the Whistle Pig Vail series. Tickets are $65 for lawn seating and range from $179.50-$299.50 for reserved seating. Go to http://www.grfavail.com for more information.

Bravo! Vail presents “Tosca”

The Philadelphia Orchestra is quickly winding down its stay in Vail, but before it goes, it has a big weekend that includes a premier opera production of Puccini’s “Tosca”.

In addition to the opera, which opens on Thursday and also runs on Saturday, Friday’s Bravo! Vail performance will feature the sounds of Mozart and Rachmaninoff. With conductor Yannick Nezet-Sequin conducting and Seong-Jin Cho on piano, listen to Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor” and learn why Cho feels playing the piano is like singing and why he thinks Mozart is a genius. Read the program notes to get special insights on the performers and the pieces that are performed throughout the season.

Saturday night, sit back and be treated to Bravo! Vail’s most ambitious project to date. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will be transformed as a fully staged production of Puccini’s “Tosca” debuts in Vail. “Tosca” is a thrilling melodrama set in Rome during the Napoleonic wars. Follow the twists and turns around this fatal love triangle in this must-see event.

There’s been a lot of attention surrounding this event. To get the audiences ready for this performance Bravo! Vail along with the Vail Symposium have hosted various talks including a conductor’s guide and an immersive look at this opera earlier this week. Take advantage of opportunities to meet the director and cast on Friday or attend the pre-performance talk on Saturday. For more information, visit http://www.bravovail.org.

FAC at Beaver Creek

Friday’s mean FAC (Friday Afternoon Club) and Beaver Creek invites you to wind down after a day of activities at Village Plaza. From 4:30-7:00 each Friday through Aug. 23, sip on an ice cold Stella Artois or Breckenridge Brewery beer, or cheers to the day’s events with a glass of wine with friends and family while enjoying live music.

While you sit back and relax, the kids can keep going with lawn games like giant Jenga, Connect Four and ice skating from 6 to 10 p.m. Local caricaturist Ken Carpenter will be on hand as well if you want a comical portrait created of your family through his eyes.

Jade Vases, a 5-person indie band out of Denver, will be playing tunes under the pergola and will fill the Plaza Pavilion with music to get your weekend started.

For more information and the musical line up for the rest of the summer, check out http://www.beavercreek.com/events.

Art on the Rockies

For nearly a decade, Art on the Rockies has brought in talented artists for a 3-day event showcasing their craft in Edwards. Art on the Rockies is an opportunity to see new art, talk to artists and attain artwork at all price points.

This juried show brings in artistic styles ranging from sculpture, painting, photography, ceramics, mixed metal, glass, jewelry and more. Over 130 artists from around the country converge near the Colorado Mountain College campus surrounded by a gorgeous backdrop of scenic views around Edwards.

Many of the participating artists also are known from renowned shows such as La Quinta Arts Festival in Palm Springs, CA, and Celebration for the Arts in Scottsdale, AZ.

On Friday, enjoy a little champagne during the opening reception at 4 p.m. On Sunday, the silent auction fundraiser closes at 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit free art programming for local youth.

In addition to meeting the artists and viewing the art, food and beverages will be available for purchase and a kids zone will be set up for aspiring youngsters who want to create some art at the event. For more information, visit http://www.artontherockies.org.

Eagle’s 2nd Friday ARTwalks and Sidewalk Sale

Speaking of art, Eagle has embraced the second Friday ARTwalks since they began in November, the event is growing to two days this weekend. Eagle’s 2nd Friday ARTwalk and Sidewalk Sale brings in local fine artist’s tents and exhibits, interactive art activities, plein air painters, food vendors, Quiet Kat demo rides, and a chance to meet local alpacas and goats.

There will also be live music at various businesses on Broadway including ARTSPaCE, Bonfire Brewery, Everyday Outfitters, and Petals of Provence.

“July’s ARTwalk will be our ninth consecutive 2nd Friday event. We started with three art gallery venues, including ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery, Vail Valley Art Guild gallery and Red Canyon Cafe,” said Tara Novak, artist and owner of ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery and founder of the event.

“This weekend we will have nine galleries and business venues exhibiting our talented local artists plus an Art Market Zone on Broadway with over a dozen local artists showcasing their work in tents on the street.”

It all starts on Friday at 4 p.m. and continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details, please visit the Facebook page @eagleartscolorado.