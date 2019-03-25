Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart headed to Whistle Pig Vail

Steve Miller and Marty Stuart join Gary Clark Jr. in the Whistle Pig lineup.

Special to the Denver Post

Rock icon Steve Miller and his band will join Whistle Pig Vail alongside Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. The concert will take place on August. 14.

Tickets for the show — taking place at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail — will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Steve Miller Band

The Steve Miller band is known mainly for its music from the 1970s such “The Joker” (from the 1973 album of the same name) and “Take the Money and Run,” a hit from the band’s 1976 album “Fly Like and Eagle.”

Lead vocalist and guitarist Steve Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and the group has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

Marty Stuart is a four-time Grammy-winning country music artist with hits like “Hillbilly Rock” in his solo career and “The Gospel Story of Noah’s Ark” with his Fabulous Superlatives.

His hits came from the early 1990s and in 2000, he received a Golden Globe nomination for best original score for the film “All The Pretty Horses.”

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives are revered for their classic country music, and previously performed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center early February.

Whistle Pig Vail is a ticketed concert series entering its second season and still filling out the lineup for the summer. In its first season, the concert series brought 311, Dispatch, The Jerry Garcia Band and Robert Plant.