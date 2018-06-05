‘Stickwork’ installation going up in Vail’s Ford Park

VAIL — After several years of planning, the town of Vail's Art in Public Places welcomed renowned environmental artist Patrick Dougherty to Vail on Monday, June 4.

The artist will work daily (except June 16-17) through Friday, June 22, to create a monumental "Stickwork" interactive art installation in Ford Park. Nestled between the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, it will be highly accessible for all to enjoy.

Throughout this three-week period, volunteers from around Colorado, Utah and as far as New Hampshire are participating in the build. Materials for the installation have been collected from a private ranch property in Leadville, Sylvan Lake State Park and various construction sites around Vail.

The public is invited to enjoy the progress of this installation build during this time.

Programs during the installation

Monday, June 18

What: Patrick Dougherty artist presentation and book signing.

Where: Donovan Pavilion, Vail.

When: 5:30 p.m. doors open; 6 p.m. slide presentation followed by book signing.

Cost: Free.

More information: Books will be available for purchase. Space is limited on a first come, first served basis. The artist will discuss his career spanning 35 years in celebration of his installation in Vail's Ford Park.

Friday, June 22

What: Opening reception.

Where: Ford Park.

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More information: This community celebration features a ribbon cutting at the installment site at Ford Park.

Through July 9

What: Photography Exhibition.

Where: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens Education Center, Ford Park.

When: Daily.

Cost: Free.

More information: An extensive photography exhibition is on view highlighting the artist's 35-year career.

For more information visit http://www.artinvail.com.