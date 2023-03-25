Stoke & Rye, a modern American grill

Handmade rolls arrive in a skillet with rosemary, sea salt and maple-butter.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

What happens when a world-renowned chef pivots from the contemporary Latin cuisine that made him famous to create a new modern American grill? If Stoke & Rye at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon is any indication, the result is a creative approach to familiar fare. Combining traditional techniques with dramatic flair, Stoke & Rye provides a bright, modern stage for Richard Sandoval’s new dining concept.

Change is not always easy but the team at Stoke & Rye has made it seem effortless. Chef Angel Munoz, the executive chef at The Westin Riverfront, said that the team worked with Richard Sandoval Hospitality for more than a year to create not only a new menu but a new look and feel in the restaurant. The space received a major renovation, incorporating earthy textures and rustic mixed metal and wood elements to bring the feel from the expansive views of Beaver Creek Mountain inside.

“We are excited to share this new concept with the ski crowds this winter,” Munoz said.

Guests will find a respite from the cold when they enter Stoke & Rye. Warm and inviting, the space encourages you to settle in and take the time to properly peruse the menu before deciding on the evening’s culinary itinerary.

Smoked oysters with piñon lemon-bourbon aioli, trout caviar and wood-chip mignonette.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Start with the house-made rolls: Yes, these pillow-like squares of goodness may seem simple but each bite of savory sweet goodness will make you forget about anything but the miracle of freshly baked bread. From there, decide if land or sea (or both!) is the next destination.

Bringing the forest to the bay, smoked oysters offer up a woodsy, briny bite with lemon-bourbon aioli and trout caviar served over pine boughs and wood chips. The raclette is a modern take on an alpine favorite, combining cured meat and potatoes with gooey melted cheese, garnished with pickled mustard seed and cornichons with grilled focaccia as a vessel — though the term shovel is not inappropriate. It is just so good.

Stoke and Rye’s 52-oz Tomahawk is flamed with moonshine whiskey, tableside.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

When considering entrees, consider the table: Is sharing a possibility? If so, head straight for the 52-ounce Tomahawk steak. Prepared tableside with flamed moonshine, this dish is on fire — literally.

“We wanted to enhance the guest experience with an outstanding table-side ‘show,’” Munoz said. “The reactions are pretty special — it is amazing to see people smile as they watch the Tomahawk being flamed and carved right before their eyes. That is the essence of what we love to do as a team — creating special and unforgettable moments.”

Cast-iron chicken is served with creamy grits, glazed cippolini, broccolini, heirloom carrots and a chile-basil vinaigrette.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Other dishes come with a bit of dramatic flair, too, from the cacio e pepe twirled and served in a wheel of cheese to the apricot-almond sauce poured on the Sakura pork loin. On the dessert menu, the smoked chocolate mason jar will end the show on a sweet note. When the alpenglow lights the mountainside, head to Stoke & Rye for a dining experience that matches the natural show outside.

The Smoked Peach Ring: Diplomatico reserva exclusiva, Giffard peche de vigne and Hellfire bitters.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com