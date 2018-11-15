Street art in Gypusm — live event features Denver’s Casey Kawaguchi

Details: Admission is free to watch as Kawaguchi creates a custom piece. The cafe will be open for beverage and food service during the event and Saturday is ramen night at DJ’s and Dahlias.

Where: DJ’s and Dahlias in Gypusm, located at The Hanger commerical strip just south of Costco.

GYPSUM — Street art in Gypsum — now that's a concept you probably wouldn't expect.

But it's happening on Saturday, Nov. 17, when one of the rising stars of Denver's urban art scene travels to DJ's and Dahlias in Gypsum for a live art event.

Casey Kawaguchi has been named one of 303 Magazine's artists to watch in 2018.

"What makes Kawaguchi and his street art stand out from some of his peers is his unmatched ability to use a spray paint can like a pencil, sketching out illustrations with precision while retaining a hand-drawn quality," notes 303 writer Cori Anderson.

DJ's and Dahlias owner Anne Pasquale was introduced to Kawaguchi's work when she was looking through the images of an art battle hosted at the Meadowlark Kitchen in Denver earlier this year. She was struck by his images of warrior women.

"It spoke to me as a woman business owner," she said.

Pasquale remembered Kawaguchi's name when she was later looking through the various murals that were part of the CRUSH event — a seven-day festival where 77 street artists completed displays at locations in the RiNo Art District in Denver.

"That's when I called him because I thought 'This guy is ridiculously talented,'" said Pasquale. "He is a very gracious man and he is going to be blowing up in the art world."

When she contacted Kawaguchi, Pasquale had a simple idea — Would he be interested in doing a live art show at her Gypsum shop?

"Some artists don't do live art," she noted. "I told him about my coffee shop and said I want to bring some art culture to Gypsum."

Kawaguchi was up for the idea and willing to make the trip.

Art as it unfolds

During the event, Kawaguchi will complete an 8-foot by 4-foot panel, which will then remain on permanent display at DJ's and Dahlias. As he works on his piece, all are welcome to watch, free of charge.

Saturday nights are ramen nights at the cafe, a great culinary companion to Kawaguchi's images. Additionally, spectators can enjoy a glass of wine or beer as they watch Kawaguchi's art unfold.

"I just think this area is hungry for new activities and events like this," said Pasquale.

When she and her husband Scott opened DJ's and Dahlias six months ago, they envisioned their space as a community gathering spot. The cafe has already hosted various special events such as a bourbon and chocolate seminar, Cars and Coffee and a Wine and the Women and Wellness event.

"We ended up having to buy a large table for the space being so many meetings happen here," Pasquale said.

The cafe is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday thorough Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. DJ's and Dahlias is located in The Hangar commercial area just south of Costco.

To learn more, visit the cafe's Facebook page or contact Pasquale at 970-390-0234.