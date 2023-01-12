Subdued comedy comes to Vilar with Joe Pera Comedy in Ice: Winter Standup Tour

Joe Pera's famous for his straightforward comedic style.

Ryan Nethery/Courtesy photo

Comedy isn’t typically described as subdued, or even beautiful, but that’s exactly how people have described Joe Pera’s style.

Stephen Colbert of the “Late Show” said Pera’s “Adult Swim” television program is “one of the funniest and most beautiful things I’ve seen in a long time.” And a friend of Pera’s commented that Pera’s standup is “a little bit mild” and suggested he create “Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep.”

“It made sense to me, and so I made a late-night TV special called ‘Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep,’ which aimed to do just that. It seemed to work pretty well, and I’ve been told by people that they now use it to fall asleep when they’re having trouble,” Pera said. “I just take it at my own pace. I’m just not a real loud guy, so I do it how it feels best for me.”

His comedic style tends to be straightforward. For example, in talking about his strategy for grocery shopping, he simply asks himself three questions when considering an item: Should I eat this, will I eat this and can I afford this? If he answers yes to all three, he puts it in the cart.

He’s also the author of the ever-so-useful USA TODAY bestseller, “A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using the Bathroom as an Escape.”

Pera always wanted to try standup, and when he saw “The Comedians of Comedy” documentary with Zack Galifianakis, Maria Bamford, Patton Oswald and Brian Posehn traveling around doing shows with their friends “it seemed like the best life I could imagine,” he said. So he began writing in high school with his friend Dan Licata, and now, nearly 20 years later, they’re both living the dream and touring together. They’ve produced Pera’s “Adult Swim” show, while Licata has written for “Saturday Night Live.” Pera has also directed several film and television projects, including Conner O’Malley’s “Truthhunters” pilot for “Comedy Central.”

Joe Pera appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Currently, he’s filming a special for this spring after spending the last 10 months curating material while touring.

His topics include practical advice, like “Joe Pera Helps You Find the Perfect Christmas Tree,” as well as a lot of jokes about the international shipping industry.

This Saturday, the Vilar audience can expect plenty of laughs while he’s on stage.

“I’m going to make sure to do a good show on Saturday night in case I die skiing on Sunday, and it is my last,” he said.