Summer at The Amp in Vail starts with successful viewing of ‘Trolls’

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater kicked off its summer event schedule on Saturday with Movie Night at The Amp, taking place on Saturdays through at least August. Attendees were required to wear face coverings upon entering and exiting, as well as common areas, but were able to relax on the lawn during the movie without masks. The Amp summer schedule also features live music, including the free Hot Summer Nights series on Tuesdays.

On Saturday night, an audience gathered on the lawn of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail to kick off summer shows at The Amp.

“We’re so proud to be open. We’re so glad you’re here,” The Amp Director Tom Boyd told the crowd of about 100 people, mostly families. “And we’re so glad that tonight, Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick, Ozzy Osbourne and Justin Timberlake are all going to help us open up our venue — not in person, of course, but in ‘Trolls’ form.”

“Trolls: World Tour” was the first film in the Movie Night at The Amp summer series, taking place on Saturdays in Vail through August and possibly beyond.

“In the meantime, remember there are other movie theaters that operate in this valley,” Boyd said. “Be sure to visit them as well. They, like us, are working through difficult times and we want you to consider them as well.”

On July 18, “Remember the Titans” will be shown at The Amp, and on July 25, Teton Gravity Research’s “Accomplice” will be shown, one of the first public viewings in the country with a special announcement tied to that event coming soon, Boyd said.

Saturdays this summer at The Amp are for movies, however, live music gets going again on Tuesdays with the Hot Summer Nights free concert series returning. The Hot Summer Nights concerts will have a larger capacity than the movie nights, allowing 175 people on one side of The Amp and another 175 people on the other half. Andrew McConathy & The Drunken Hearts will open the Hot Summer Nights series.

“We’re so grateful that we can welcome back free concerts,” Boyd said.

Boyd thanked the town of Vail as well as Eagle County Public Health, which organized a personal site visit to walk through the venue to help organizers put on events within the guidelines.

“We all know it’s important to do these things right,” Boyd said.

Bravo! Vail is also hosting four concerts at The Amp on Thursday nights, and Boyd recommends the community also check out Vail Valley Foundation’s venue in Beaver Creek, the Vilar Performing Arts Center, for other live events. The Vilar Center hosts its Ghost Light Series on Thursdays for a small audience as well as live online.

The Hardin family, of Boston and East Vail, were in attendance for The Amp’s summer opening on Saturday night. Kurt and Heidi Hardin, along with their 13- and 10-year-old children, are big outdoor movie fans and have enjoyed live music at The Amp over the years.

“It was awesome,” Heidi Hardin said. “They did a really nice job. It was very well managed and everyone was really respectful of each other’s space. It was well done.”

New policies at The Amp this summer include face coverings required for entry/exit and in common areas, as well as allowing clear bags only into the venue. Attendees must sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of the coronavirus. Hand sanitizer stations and other safety measures have been implemented at The Amp this summer.

Concessions at The Amp feature wine, bubbly, beer, cocktails and more. Popcorn was a popular item on Movie Night.

William Bishop, of Vail, was there Saturday night enjoying the film on The Amp’s 23-foot-by-9-foot screen.

“The weather was perfect. It was good to see everybody out having a good time again and seeing the community finally being able to come back together,” he said.

Attendees were able to lounge on The Amp lawn without their masks, and Bishop had no problem masking up in the common areas, adding that he wants everyone to be “safe, happy and healthy.”

For more information and tickets to events at The Amp this summer, visit grfavail.com.

“Tickets are selling really quickly,” Boyd said. “There’s a lot of desire to come take part in these events.”

