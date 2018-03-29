Summer camps coming to WECMRD

Registration for WECMRD summer camps opens Monday, April 2. For the full lineup and to sign up, visit http://www.wecmrd.org/camps .

School's (almost) out for the summer.

Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District has a full lineup of camp offering that range from three-hour sports camp sessions to weekly and full-day summer camps at three of its locations in Eagle County — Gypsum, Eagle and Edwards.

New this summer will be nine themes for the Rec Kids Summer Camps, including Amazing Race and Rec Kids Got Talent weeks. Also new this year, scholarships are available with 75 percent off for those that qualify for free lunch and 50 percent off for those that qualify for reduced lunch.

Visit wecmrd.org/camps to apply.

Registration for both summer sports camps and Rec Kids Summer Camps opens up April 2 at wecmrd.org/camps.

*To be eligible to register for Rec Kids, you must fill out the required state forms ahead of time. You can either download the forms from wecrmd.org/camps or pick them up at any one of our three locations.

YOUTH SUMMER SPORTS CAMPS

Dates: June 4 – Aug. 30.

Cost: Varies.

Ages: 3-18 years old.

Times: Vary.

Where: Eagle, Edwards and Gypsum.

More information: Sports camps run the gamut of interests for kids from 3 to 18 years old — from tennis, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and gymnastics to American Ninja Warrior stunts, BMX biking and skateboarding.

REC KIDS SUMMER CAMPS

Dates: June 4 – Aug. 30.

Cost: Camps are $150 Mondays through Thursdays; $40 a day and; $55 for Friday Fun Days.

Ages: 5-13 years old.

Times: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Eagle, Edwards and Gypsum.

More information: The Rec Kids Summer Camps spark your child's creativity as well as provide plenty of opportunity for fun and activity. New this year include action-packed themes Out of This World, Amazing Race, Jurassic, Survivor Week, Candy Land, Rec Kids Got Talent, Decades of fun and Holiday Hoopla.

Camps run every week of summer. Sign up for a full week's camp or pick days that work for you.

Friday Fun Days are every Friday June 8 through Aug. 24. These adventure days include trips throughout Eagle County and beyond, with destinations like Mountain Horse Rescue to get some hands-on experience running a horse ranch as well as the High Altitude Training Center at the Gypsum airport to see what it's like to be a pilot.