Summer Lineup Staff Picks: The VPAC staff share some of the shows they are pumped to see

Kent Henry/Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center’s (VPAC) summer schedule kicks off at the end of June and features a wide variety of shows through mid-September. Enjoying an evening performance at the VPAC makes for a perfect pairing along with the endless outdoor adventures around Beaver Creek during the summer.

As the theater and Vail Valley Foundation staff gear up for a busy summer, including some exciting updates to the venue, here’s a look at what shows some of the VPAC team are looking forward to most and why – a difficult question with so many impressive performances on the way!

Fleet Foxes (June 29)

“Fleet Foxes because their incredible vocal harmonies and indie-acoustic style of playing is uniquely suited for the acoustics of the VPAC. This show is going to sound magical in our theater. -Owen Hutchinson, VPAC Executive Director

John Fogerty (June 30-July 1)

“John Fogerty because he reminds me of car rides with my dad.” -Lauren Gary, Director of Ticketing

“John Fogerty, because I love everything baseball and his iconic “Centerfield” transports me to some amazing memories from my playing days.” -Ross Leonhart, Communications & Multimedia Manager

Regina Spektor (July 8)

“Regina Spektor – A friend recommended her music to me, and I became an instant fan. One night I was playing her Begin to Hope CD for the walk-in music to the Warren Miller film and an audience member came to the sound booth to ask what the music was. That doesn’t happen very often.” -Dean Davis, Facilities Manager

Kenny G performs at VPAC on July 11.

Art Streiber/Courtesy photo

Kenny G (July 11)

“I am so looking forward to Kenny G’s performance! He is a Grammy Award-winning saxophone player whose musicality shines through in every performance. He is truly a master of his instrument, and I can’t wait to just sit back, relax, and listen.” -Melissa Meyers, Development Events Manager

Shakey Graves (July 13)

“Hearing Shakey Graves transports me back to my Austin days of dive bar hopping and discovering new music. He’s the epitome of the Austin sound, a little mix of country, blues, and folk.” -Kristen Dudding, Senior Marketing Manager

“Being from Texas I’m definitely planning to attend Shakey Graves. His sound is incredibly unique and I’ve been dying to see him live.” -Erin Hall, Finance & Accounting Manager

Midland (July 20)

“I am really looking forward to the Midland show! They are creating new Country & Western music that really has a familiar and classic country music sound. They are simultaneously hip and vintage.” -Whitney Harper, Senior Development Manager

Corinne Bailey Rae (July 21)

“I am stoked to hear Corinne Baily Rae. Her song “Put Your Records On” has such a fun summer vibe and always makes me smile.” -Tess Reinhold, Programming & Artist Relations Coordinator

Old Crow Medicine Show (July 24)

“When Old Crow Medicine Show’s song “Wagon Wheel” plays it always reminds me of fun college memories at St. Lawrence University, I can’t wait to hear that performed live.” -Ruthie Hamrick, Marketing Director

Kristen Chenoweth (Aug. 13)

“I’m super excited for Kristen Chenoweth with the Colorado Symphony! Having seen her in the original cast of Wicked and having worked for a Symphony Orchestra…this concert is going to be epic! Two powerhouses joining forces on one stage. There’s nothing better than a powerful voice being backed by a symphony orchestra. This is a once in a life-time event!” -Trish Weber, Senior Marketing Manager

“Kristin Chenoweth because I love musicals and she’s one of the biggest names in Broadway!” -Kristen Hammer, Senior Production Manager

America (Aug. 19)

“America! Their music causes me to reminisce of trips I would take with my aunt, years ago, from California through the Mojave Desert to Arizona, while jamming along the way. America reminds me of the feeling of being peaceful and uplifting while enjoying new adventures through the wonderous landscape of the southwest.” -Katie Gervais, Food & Beverage Manager

MOMIX (Aug. 28)

“MOMIX! Because their ability to combine the physicality of dance with awe-inspiring illusions, costumes and set-design. Momix is known for a level of creativity in the dance world that is simply beyond!” -Sarah Johnson, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy

Billy Currington (Sept. 16)

“I’d have to say Billy Currington is the performer I’m most excited to see this summer at the VPAC. Funny enough, I once went outrigger canoeing with him Hawaii!” -Sarah Franke, VP of Marketing and Operations

“Billy Currington is one of my favorite country artists. While he is fairly new compared to my long-time favorites, he has an old style in his songs and a really soothing voice.” -Greg Bloom, Sponsorship Sales Director

To learn about the full summer schedule, and for tickets, visit VilarPAC.org .