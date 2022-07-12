Summer outdoor markets abound in the Vail Valley

The Eagle Farmers' Market is at Eagle Town Park from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. from July 1 - September 23, featuring produce, meat, fish, artisan goods and more.

How often do you cut into a strawberry from the grocery store, only to find it’s red on the outside, and white on the inside? In this day and age of pesticide-grown food — and even organic fruit like strawberries that obviously don’t fully ripen before being shipped to big box stores — local farmers’ markets are a breath of fresh air (and produce).

Fortunately, the Vail Valley has plenty of markets from which to choose. Here’s a roundup of fresh pickings.

Eagle

The Eagle Farmers’ Market takes place every Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 23 in Eagle Town Park. Free yoga classes take place from 8-9 a.m.

Eagle Farmers’ Market features 28 vendors, from take-home meats and fish to Colorado artisans.

Vendors include Eat A Peach Farms’ locally grown, non-GMO, organic and pesticide-free fruits and vegetables from Palisade, Colorado; Vail Meat Company’s grass-fed or grain-finished beef, lamb, pork, elk, bison, poultry and eggs; and Gypsum-based Kaleb’s Katch, which provides fresh, premium seafood, including Alaskan-caught fish, “from shore to your door.”

The Edwards Farmer’s Market happens on Saturdays through September.

Edwards

Edwards Corner Farmers’ Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 24 at 56 Edwards Village Blvd.

Since 2005, the market has offered a wide selection of quality products, from food to fashion. Vendors have included: Wild Heart, Eye Pieces, Borden Farms, Wynn Farms, Suzy Sweets, Colorado’s Best Tamales, Koglers Bakery, Doctor Hummus, as well as Vail Meat Company and Kaleb’s, and many more.

The Minturn Market takes place every Saturday through September 4th.

Minturn

This year, the Minturn Market, hosted by the town of Minturn, celebrates its 25th anniversary. The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 3 in historic downtown Minturn.

As Eagle County’s original market, it’s a local’s favorite, with family-friendly artisan vendors, including food trucks, fresh produce, baked goods, art, pottery, clothing, jewelry, pet products and more.

With over 60 vendors, from ADORE portrait painting or Wolf People’s handmade jewelry to Anahata Yoga & Wellness, Born’s Colorado Honey, ColoraDough Bakery, Inner Light Juice’s organic, raw, cold-pressed juice and super-food smoothies and Slapped Woodfire Pizza, you’ll find all kinds of items.

Kids love the climbing wall and face painting, and everyone enjoys the live music. And, it’s even dog-friendly, as long as your four-legged friends are leashed.

Minturn Market’s mission is to support the entrepreneurial efforts of local, independent and small-scale business owners who want to sell directly to their customers.

Vail

The Vail Farmers’ Market takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 2.

The Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show enters its 21st year in Vail on Meadow Drive. It takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 2 and features 146 vendors — 40 of them are food vendors.

“There’s something for everyone — that’s truly the best gift,” said Angela Mueller, executive director of the Vail Farmers’ Market. “I don’t shop at the grocery store all summer. I just go to the farmers’ markets.”

Whether you’re looking for items for an inspired dining table, kitchen gear or cookbooks from Annie’s, CBD from Bridging All Gaps, pure Burton Maple Syrup, 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits, Areemo Greek Desserts, Corey’s curated chocolates, Salsiccia Gulizia’s Italian sausage sandwiches or award-winning chicken and wild rice soup and signature sandwiches from Wildwood Smokehouse, Vail is the place to find it.

It also features Wynn Farms, Native Instinct’s people and pup fashions, MuttRuk’s backpacks, Moore Comfort’s white goose-down pillows and feather beds, Moon Hill Dairy cheese, Joe’s Famous Deli, Kaleb’s Katch, Homemade European Foods and much more, including and a ton of quality artisans.

Vail Farmers’ Market also hosts farm-to-table dinners July 8 and 22 and Aug. 12 and 26 from 6-8 p.m. outdoors, on Willow Bridge Road. Tickets ($210) include Taste of Vail partner wine and beer, along with chef-crafted dinners sourced directly from Colorado farmers. Meant to showcase fresh products from the market, the menu changes based on availability. Local chefs include: Shelby Lewis of Eat Dank Food, Allana and Shawn Smith of FOODsmith (and Mountain Flour) and Jay Spickelmier, founder of Vail Chef.

For more information and tickets, visit VailFarmersMarket.com .