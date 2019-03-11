Sun Squabi among upcoming shows at Agave in Avon

Electronic band Sun Squabi is headed to Agave.

Sun Squabi formed in 2001 in Boulder, after a handful of members met on a party bus, and now describes itself as "a hydro funk experience."

"It means it’s liquid baby, it flows like water," said Kevin Donahue, guitarist and keyboardist for the band said. "It provides energy for a lot of people."

Donahue recognizes, however, that the elements to create a hydro funk experience is a "typical rock power trio that uses software to play more than one instrument at a time," as well as "hip-hop beat making."

Come 2012, the band played its first festival: SnowBall right here in Avon. Since then, they've come through the Vail Valley several times on various tours — in fact, they've sold out Agave in the past.

"Vail is really dedicated to music," Donahue said. "They really appreciate it."

Their music is largely instrumental with a handful of tracks featuring a vocalist.

"We can say a lot more without saying anything," Donahue said. "It's about space and conveying emotion and it's like painting a picture."

And as for the fans, they're eating it up.

"Fans love it, it's so incredible because the vibe we're creating at the shows and what we see is straight smiles," Donahue said. "People are hugging and dancing and leaning on each other. It's all about love."

Catch Sun Squabi at Agave on Friday and Saturday (doors open at 9:30 p.m.), tickets are $26 in advance and $31 day-of. Special two-show tickets are priced at $41; all tickets can be purchased at http://www.agaveavon.com.

Other upcoming shows at Agave

The Main Squeeze | Sunday | 9 p.m.

A soulful funk band, The Main Squeeze has played with The Roots, Aloe Blacc, Janes Addiction, Umphrey's McGee and Trombone Shorty; and performed at music festivals like Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Summer Camp, and High Sierra. They’ve also received praise from producer Randy Jackson, all after starting as a party band.

Maddy O’Neal, Megan Hamilton and special guests | Thursday, March 21 | 9:30 p.m.

Maddy O’Neal is a woman pioneer in the male-dominated world of electronic music, specifically in her being influenced by rock ‘n’ roll and old school hip-hop.

Meghan Hamilton is a Minneapolis-based producer and vocalist. She brings a European influence to funk.

The Crystal Method | Saturday, March 23 | 9:30 p.m.

The Crystal Method is an electronic music duo formed in the early 1990s in Las Vegas, bringing their signature, classic sound.

The Lil Smokies | Thursday, March 28 | 9:30 p.m.

An electronic band that uses acoustic instruments to show off their bluegrass roots with a rock punch.

Flosstradamus | Thursday, April 4 | 9 p.m.

This trap producer originally began as a duo, but now is a one-man band, just as strong as ever.

Minnesota | Saturday, April 6 | 9 p.m.

A one-man show, Minnesota is a bassist that’s become a festival favorite. Despite being an electronic music man, his roots are in classic rock.