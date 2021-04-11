Sundae serves up artisan ice cream in Vail Village and Edwards, featuring flavors of the month

Sundae started with locations in Vail Village and Edwards and has now expanded to Glenwood Springs and Snowmass.

I scream, you scream — you get the picture. When the stomach, soul or 3-year-old is screaming for rich, creamy ice cream, then make your way to Sundae. Sundae scoops up joy in a cup (or cone) in the form of small-batch, artisan ice cream in handcrafted classics and creative flavors.

“Our main priority is sourcing the best quality ingredients we can find; we don’t use anything artificial,” said Ashlyn Streetz, Sundae’s general manager. “All ice creams start with a simple base of milk, cream, eggs and sugar so we build flavors naturally from that. For example, strawberry ice cream is made with a house-made strawberry jam and pieces of strawberry.”

Visiting often is essential for the curious ice cream connoisseur. Sundae has a menu of anywhere from 16-22 flavors at any moment including the classics like chocolate and vanilla, two or three dairy-free options as well as rogue flavors like Salted Cookies and Cream, Give Me Samoa (based on the popular Girl Scout cookie) or Malted Chocolate Chip.

Sundae Flavor of the Month schedule April: Rockslide Espresso and cinnamon ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces, chocolate rocks and fudge swirl May: Cherry Almond Cruble Black cherry ice cream with a graham cracker almond crumble June: Watermelon Sorbet Fresh watermelon sorbet (dairy free) Seasonal Sundae April-June: Verry Berry Sundae Vanilla ice cream topped with a berry compote, graham cracker crumble, unicorn cone pieces, whipped cream and cherry

“We have a really talented management team and almost all of us have a pastry background,” Streetz said. “The flavor of the month is our opportunity to be creative and play. If we stumble upon one that becomes a super big hit, it might go into our normal rotation of flavors.”

In addition to the scoops, which can be embellished with a wide range of mix-ins that they work in on the marble slab, Sundae also offers custom ice cream cakes, shakes (blending your favorite flavor with fruit is a winning combo), substantial ice cream sandwiches and over-the-top waffle cones dipped in chocolate and rolled in various toppings like sprinkles and Oreos. And, of course, there are sundaes, lots and lots of sundaes, both slab-style and traditional.

Sundae is extending its reach west. The original shops in Vail Village and Edwards are now joined by outposts in Glenwood Springs and Snowmass. Next up? Basalt, later this summer.