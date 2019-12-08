Sunday at Birds of Prey: Today’s schedule of events
Birds of Prey Way
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Open from 10 a..m-3 p.m., Birds of Prey Way is the central hub for all things entertainment at the world cup. Inside Birds of Prey Way, the Pumphouse Bar and sponsor booths will be pouring drinks and holding activations all day. Stroll through to check out booths from sponsors, and grab a drink to enjoy it all.
Bloodies & Bluegrass
9:30 a.m., Birds of Prey Way
On the day of the Birds of Prey World Cup grand slalom race at Beaver Creek, the Bloodies and Bluegrass event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ahead of the race. The bloodies event is free.
Giant slalom race
9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Red Tail Stadium
Giant slalom is characterized as being the discipline requiring the most technical skill.
‘Mean Girl’ in Vail makes for a Hallmark moment
A new Hallmark Channel movie set in Vail, starring Lacey Chabert of “Mean Girls,” will make its debut on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST.