Ted Ligety cranks it during the giant slalom of the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup in 2018.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Birds of Prey Way

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Open from 10 a..m-3 p.m., Birds of Prey Way is the central hub for all things entertainment at the world cup. Inside Birds of Prey Way, the Pumphouse Bar and sponsor booths will be pouring drinks and holding activations all day. Stroll through to check out booths from sponsors, and grab a drink to enjoy it all.

Bloodies & Bluegrass

9:30 a.m., Birds of Prey Way

On the day of the Birds of Prey World Cup grand slalom race at Beaver Creek, the Bloodies and Bluegrass event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ahead of the race. The bloodies event is free.

Giant slalom race

9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Red Tail Stadium

Giant slalom is characterized as being the discipline requiring the most technical skill.