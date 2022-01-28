Sunday Funday at Shakedown Bar

Shakedown Bar in Vail Village is kicking Sunday Funday into high gear this winter season. Every week, the popular live music joint is hosting nearly eight hours straight of live performances, opening with an après ski set from 4-8 p.m. and closing with an electronic music set from 9 p.m. until midnight.

The free afternoon set is called the Sunday Sweet Spot, and is hosted by Vail Village après mainstay Dave Tucker. Branching out from the solo man-with-guitar sets that he became known for at the Red Lion, Tucker will be performing with a different band every Sunday at Shakedown, jamming with friends and other local musicians he brings in. The constant shift in bandmates results in a new sound and set list for each show.

Dave Tucker leads the free Sunday Sweetspot show every Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy Photo

“We’ve never played together before, necessarily,” Tucker said. “When you think about music as a conversation, it’s like not knowing what we’re going to talk about until the next song comes on.”

Tucker also aims to expand beyond the typical après ski setlist and offer audience members a more diverse arrangement of artists and eras.

“It’s more of the curated, deep-cut thing than the Sweet Caroline, après-song set list,” Tucker said. “I’ve done eight years of that, so I’m pretty sick of most of those songs. It’s everything from Roy Orbison to Radiohead.”

The Sunday Sweet Spot concludes at 8 p.m. After a brief one-hour break, the scene transitions from rock-band après ski to late night rave, with Shakedown House Sessions presented by Benjë Productions.

The Shakedown House Sessions have a cover charge and run from 9 p.m. to midnight. The show is hosted by Matthew Burhite, who DJs under the name Benjë and is the founder of Summit-based Benjë Productions. Similar to The Sunday Sweetspot, each week features Benjë collaborating with a different Colorado DJ, bringing a variety of styles to the venue while maintaining a consistent aesthetic.

Shakedown House Sessions, led by Benjë Productions, brings DJs from across Colorado to perform on Sunday nights.

Benjë Productions/Courtesy Photo

“The vision of it is just keeping classic electronic music alive,” Burhite said. “Old-school rave parties are what we’re going for. We don’t play stuff that’s well-known to people, just to keep the classic rave scene alive. You hear stuff you don’t know, and artists you don’t know, and go into a downstairs basement that’s dark and just party all night.”

A full list of the DJs that perform with Benjë Productions is available on the company’s website, and includes artists from across the state. Shakedown House Sessions puts Shakedown among the ranks of a number of other local venues that have begun to embrace the electronic music scene in Vail and attract burgeoning DJ talent to the valley.

“It’s wonderful to see everyone else following that, just because the love for electronic music here and pretty much everywhere in the world right now is huge,” Burhite said. “I know we don’t get much of that in the county, but everyone is wanting this style of music here, so let’s give it to them.”

Burhite said that the reception has already been positive, as evidenced by a growing number of regulars week to week.

“It’s been a great journey, seeing it start in December,” Burhite said. “We’re starting to build a fan base of people that want to be there and want to share it. That’s amazing to see. At the start there were probably like 30 people there, and the past few shows we’ve had almost at capacity.”

A full schedule of upcoming performances at Shakedown Bar are available on their website, ShakedownBarVail.com . For up-to-date information and specifics about upcoming Sunday performances, follow @davetuckermusic and @benjeproductions on Instagram.