Sunsquabi to perform two dates at Agave with opener Recess

Josh Brick | Special to the Daily

There’s a place where jam bands and electronic dance music intersect with rhythm-driven funk. Colorado-based SunSquabi creates a cosmic wonderland out of a variety of musical genres, and the band will be playing at Agave on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1.

Three-piece SunSquabi has been catching the eyes and ears of music fans around the world with an ever-evolving sound in the studio and on the live stage. SunSquabi has gained national attention for their unique way of producing music.

The band unveiled their newest album “Instinct” in January 2019. The 10-track LP finds the band at their highest peak, combining the talents of Kevin Donohue (guitars/keys/production) Josh Fairman (bassist/synth) and Chris Anderson (drums).

This project is a disciplined and structured group. The group believes it takes a seasoned musician to build well-developed lines and climaxes. To do that seamlessly requires patience and skill.

“It’s kinda like breathing, honestly. We can communicate directly with each other both verbally and non-verbally, onstage and off. That connection will take the music collectively where we all want to go,” Donohue said.

Doors are at 9:30 p.m. both nights. For pricing, purchase in advance for $26, and $31 on the day of each show. There is also a two-night and VIP package available, for $46 and $100 respectively. One dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to Can’d Aid.

Visit agaveavon.com for more information.