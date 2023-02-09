Super Bowl parties, jazz music, snowshoe races, dinner theater and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/10/23

The Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and several bars and restaurants are hosting watch parties.

Dave Adamson for Unsplash/Courtesy photo

Super Bowl

Cucina at Lodge at Vail, Vail Village

The Super Bowl is as much about the food as it is the game and Cucina at the Lodge at Vail is taking care of making all the eats. It’s après ski meets the biggest sporting event in football so grab your friends and enjoy craft cocktails, small plates, charcuterie and more or go big and sign up for the buffet for $49 per adult. Party goes from 3 p.m. until close. Reservations are recommended: (970) 754-7872.

Vail Country Club at Chapel Square, Avon

Blend golf with football this Super Bowl Sunday at the Vail Country Club with eight big screen TVs, $3 Coors Lights and Carlsberg Beer, $6 glasses of wine and wells, shot specials and $65 golf simulators all day. There’s even a halftime “closest to the pin” competition on their state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators at halftime that could earn you a $100 prize. VailCountryClub.com .

Chasing Rabbits at Solaris, Vail Village

Chasing Rabbits will have not one but two big screens playing the Super Bowl on Sunday. Doors open at 4 p.m. and no advance tickets required, just a cover charge at the door but come early to ensure that you get in. Wings specials will be going on and other menu items and drinks can be purchased. No matter who wins, you can keep the party going with DJ LANDO at the Cottontail Club after the final whistle. Go to ChasingRabbitsVail.com for more details.

Grand Hyatt Vail

At the Grand Hyatt Vail all the TVs will be on the big game along with food and drink specials. Go for a classic game day fave like nachos or elevate your wings by going for twice-cooked barbecue, garlic parmesan or Korean flavored wings. Pizzas will be available along with other snacks and draft beers will be $5.

In addition to dining specials, there’s a lodging special going on for the month of February in case you want to stay the night at the Grand Hyatt Vail and not worry about driving home after the game. Grand Hyatt Vail is offering 35% off their best nightly rates. Just use corporate code 46587. Go to GrandHyattVail.com or call 970.467.1234 to book your stay.

Lookout Lobby Bar, Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa, Avon

The Lookout at The Westin Riverfront will have food and drink specials that will be served all night for Super Bowl Sunday. Try their baby back ribs with pickled carrot slaw, green onions and a sesame barbecue sauce for $15, tuna poke with guacamole, chipotle slaw, cucumber, ponzu, pickled Fresno chiles and wonton chips for $15. Drink specials include $5 select draft beers and a beer and shot special for $8.

Remedy Bar at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

Remedy Bar at the Four Seasons has great TVs to watch the game and some great food to go with all the football action on the big screen. To tie in with the two competing teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Remedy will be serving up Philly cheese steaks and Kansas City barbecue as menu specials. It will be easy to see all the plays and the commercials on Remedy’s 165-inch TV. Reserve your table for Remedy’s Super Bowl party from 3 to 9 p.m., the game starts at 4:30 p.m. There is a $125 per person food and beverage minimum. Book your table at (970) 477-8664.

C-Bar in Beaver Creek

Come straight off the slopes and into the C-Bar next to the Centennial Lift (No. 6) where all the TVs will be on the game and even if your team doesn’t win, you may win some cash if your numbers align while playing Squares. According to a study done by the Harvard Sports Analysis Collective , the best square to have is seven on the favorite’s axis (the Eagles are the favorites this year) and zero on the underdog’s (Chiefs). The worst squares to have are twos and fives because it usually takes a combination of safeties, missed extra points and more random things happening in the game to get scores like that.

Red Lion, Vail Village

If you’re skiing all the way until last chair in Vail, just take a few steps down Bridge Street and settle in front of one of the 21 TVs at the Red Lion. They’ll have the surround-sound on to hear the game and all the commercials and the full menu featuring nachos, wings and burgers can be washed down with the 21-ounce draft beers and Colorado micro brew beers.

Branford Marsalis Quartet at Vilar

The Branford Marsalis Quartet performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday night.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Branford Marsalis is an award-winning saxophonist who has played alongside symphonies as well as the Grateful Dead and Sting. This versatile player will bring his main band to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday to showcase the group’s latest project, “Between the Shadow and the Soul.”

Marsalis is the eldest son of a pianist and educator and grew up in New Orleans. His father, Ellis Marsalis, instilled a love of music in all four of his children. Branford and his siblings, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason all got the musical bug.

Marsalis’ main band consists of Joey Calderazzo on piano and Eric Revis on bass. Those two have been with the 30-year-old Branford Marsalis Quartet for 20 years. Drummer Justin Faulkner has been with the band since 2009.

Marsalis gives back to the music industry by being an educator himself and his ties to New Orleans run deep. After the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, Marsalis and fellow musician, Harry Connick, Jr. created “Musicians Village” which brings a broad range of services to under-served youth battling poverty and social injustice by building a healthy community with music being the focal point.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet will hit the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday and tickets are $58 with special student tickets for $25 for those 22 years of age and younger and a student ID. This show is also a part of the Vilar’s Pick 3/5/8 Winter Ticket Package where if you buy more shows, you save money. Go to VilarPAC.org for details.

Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series

The Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition returns Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

The annual Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition returns this winter and the next race is Sunday. There are two distances, the 5k and the 10k. Don’t be intimidated by the word “race,” the series welcomes first-time snowshoers, weekend warriors and professional athletes.

The next race will take place on March 26 and this final race will take place at the McCoy Park Nordic area. Sunday’s race will begin at 10 a.m. sharp. Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female competitors for the 5k and 10k races. Even if you don’t win a top prize, you can still win a raffle prize. Each competitor will be entered into the raffle and the winners will be announced at the post-party where participants will also receive a post-race meal.

You can register in advance and save money on registration by going to Eventbrite and searching for 2023 Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series. Day-of registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village.

Parking is available in the lower lots, which costs $10 until 1 p.m. daily or paid parking is available at Ford Hall and Villa Montane lots while space is available.

Porchlight Players presents ‘Something Rotten’

James Guthrie, left, plays Nigel Bottom and Jordan Wolfe plays Nigel’s brother, Nicholas Bottom in the Porchlight Players Theater Company’s production of “Something Rotten: A Very New Musical” at the Brush Creek Pavilion this weekend, Valentine’s Day and next weekend.

Porchlight Players Theater Company/Courtesy photo

The Porchlight Players Community Theater Company is back and so is its traditional “dinner and a show” this weekend, Valentine’s Day and next weekend. “Something Rotten! A Very New Musical” is the production that has been selected and the evening will offer up humor as well as good dose of entertainment, food and drink.

The Porchlight Players cast features several veterans of the stage as well as some newcomers. The story is set during Renaissance times and follows the Bottom brothers, Nicholas and Nigel, as they try to write a play that will become a hit with the audience during Shakespeare’s reign. They hear from a soothsayer that acting along with singing and dancing will become the future of entertainment and go on to write the world’s first musical.

The Porchlight Players’ performances are not to be missed and there will be several showings in a dinner theater type of setting. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $85, which includes dinner where you get a choice of three entrees:

Roasted Chicken Quarter (leg and thigh), roasted potatoes, roasted carrots, chicken jus

Herb Roasted Swai Fish, vegetable-laced rice pilaf, melted leek cream

Curried Lentil-Stuffed Acorn Squash, cashew tahini sauce (vegetarian/vegan)

There will be a variety of cookies and bars and desserts and each guest will get three drinks (beer, wine or soft drink), coffee and tea service.

So, plan a date night, a girl’s night out, or a fun outing with co-workers. There are several showings at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle: Feb. 10-12, Feb. 14, Feb. 16-18 at 6:30 p.m. each night. For more information and to buy tickets, go to PorchlightPlayers.com .

Second Friday ARTwalk

Natalie Thompson of the Knitten Cat will be showcasing her knitted items at Mountain Lifestyle Properties at 217 Broadway during the Second Friday ARTwalk in Eagle.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

This Friday, EagleARTS will host its Second Friday ARTwalk with a special Valentine’s Day theme. Broadway will once again be blocked off to allow art walk goers to stroll freely amongst the shops and booths lining the downtown core of Eagle. Check out the benches that artists have painted at 120 and 217 Broadway. There will be jewelry, textiles, ceramics, handcrafted lotions, fine art, authors and more. Featured artists include:

Tara Novak – New abstract exhibit ‘Earthbound’

Matt Rinn – Wood/metal functional art

Lupita Flores – Artist

Margo Thomas – Abstract Artist

Elke Kaiser Wells – Artist/Photographer

Knitten Cat – handcrafted yarns and textile goods

The Vail Valley Art Guild will also host a members exhibit called “Love in the Abstract” at its gallery at 215 Broadway. Rounding out the evening will be live music with members of Valle Musico. Search for hand-crafted Valentine’s and Gal-entine’s Day gifts and support local artisans and businesses. For more information, to go the EagleARTS Facebook page .