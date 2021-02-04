Super Bowl snacks, Skimo and snowshoe races, cupcakes and canvas and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/5/21

The take-and-bake chicken and short rib enchiladas from the Northside Coffee & Kitchen come with a big bag of chips, salsa and guacamole for $32. (Tricia Swenson

tswenson@vaildaily.com)

Super Bowl LV

After an unusual season due to COVID-19, the NFL will host the 55th annual Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, which means a home field advantage for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who face the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although bars and restaurants are open in Eagle County, capacity is still at 25% due to COVID-19 restrictions. If you are trying to watch the game at a bar or restaurant, make a reservation if the establishment is seating that way, or plan head and get yourself on a wait list. If you are staying home, here are some takeout dishes that will make you feel like you are at a big Super Bowl party somewhere.

Fiesta’s Cafe – Edwards

Fiesta’s is doing the cooking for you with its Big Game Take Out Sale:

$0.75 – Wings

$3 – Enchiladas

$2 – Taquitos

$1.75 – Handmade tamales

$8.50 – Guacamole pint

$8 – Chips and a pint of salsa

$15 – Shrimp Ceviche

For more information go to fiestascafe.com or place your order by calling 970-926-2121.

Northside Coffee & Kitchen – Avon

Northside is offering their signature take and bake meals that feed up to six people:

$32 – Enchiladas

$32 – Lasagna

$32 – Chicken Parmesan

$32 – Chicken Marsala

$36 – Shrimp Scampi

$32 – Italian Sausage Bake

thenorthsidekitchen.com

Garfinkels in Lionshead – Super Bowl Party and Takeout

Garfinkels will close at 4 p.m. for a Super Bowl party. Reservations are required due to limited seating with eight people maximum per group and it’s a $50 per person cover charge. Reservations can be made by emailing garfsoffice@gmail.com. Garf’s menu will also be available for takeout. Order these classic appetizers for your own Super Bowl Party:

$14 – Wings

$20 – Nachos

$11 – Quesadillas

$14 – Chicken Fingers

$10 – Mozzarella Sticks

$13 – Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10 – Sweet Potato Fry Basket

garfsvail.com

Pizza

Nothing says Super Bowl House Party quite like pizza and there are several places to grab a few slices or whole pies. There are plenty of pizza joints up and down valley that deliver, too. Keep in mind, pizza places will be very busy on Sunday, so order early if you want to get your pizza before kick off time, which is 4:30 p.m.

Orderfood Vail by à la Car

Orderfood by à la Car is the Vail Valley’s restaurant delivery service that will bring some of the best dishes from Vail to Edwards right to your door. Order between 5 and 10 p.m. (last order must be placed by 9:30 p.m.) If you want to get away from the traditional Super Bowl snacks like nachos and wings, try veal ambrosia from Lancelot in Vail or shrimp chau chau from Annapurna Nepali and Indian cuisine.

Orderfoodvail.com

Whether you dine in or get takeout on Super Bowl Sunday, don’t forget to share a photo of your eats on social media promoting Save Our Restaurants. Started by two Edwards locals, Beverly Freedman and Melinda Gladitsch, Save Our Restaurants is a grass roots effort to encourage those who have to means to support local restaurants by ordering takeout or dining in person at least once a week to support the eateries and staff. Take a picture of your meal, tag the restaurant and tag @saveourrestaurantsvailvalley on Facebook and @save_our_restaurants on Instagram.

Experience the slopes before they are open to the public by participating in this Sunday’s uphill Skimo Race at Beaver Creek. (Tricia Swenson

tswenson@vaildaily.com)

Beaver Creek Skimo Race and Family Fun

If you want to burn some calories before all the Super Bowl snacks, we have just the thing for you. Beaver Creek is hosting its first Skimo Uphill Race, which takes you up the mountain instead of down. This month’s race takes place early Sunday morning and starts at the base of Strawberry Park Lift (No. 12). The next Skimo Race goes up from the base of the Centennial Lift (No. 6) on March 7.

Register in advance at EventBrite. Due to COVID-19, participation is capped at 75 people and registration ends by Friday at 5 p.m. In the event there are extra spaces, tickets will be available at bib pick-up and prices will increase by $15 on Saturday.

Since there is no uphill travel during operating hours, these races start early. Bib pick-up is between 5:30-6 a.m. outside of Beaver Creek Sports and the race starts at 6:30 a.m. All uphill travel will conclude at 8:15 a.m. before the lifts open at 8:30 a.m.

You can compete for time or just do it as a personal challenge, but either way, you will have earned those nachos and beers during the big game if wake up early and do it.

On Saturday afternoon, check out the Saturday Family Après Ski:

3-5 p.m. – Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

3-5 p.m. – Family-friendly DJ

5-8 p.m. – Silent Disco

6, 7 and 8 p.m Nightly – Tree Light Show – Watch as the huge evergreen tree in the heart of Beaver Creek Village turns colors at the top of the hour.

For more information, visit beavercreek.com and go to the Events Calendar. You can also download Beaver Creek’s new app to check this and other events out.

The 8th annual Snowshoe for Peru benefit will be held at the Sylvan Lake State Park on Saturday (Special to the Daily)



Snowshoe for Peru

Another way to burn calories before the Super Bowl (without having to get up so early) is to participate in the 8th annual Snowshoe for Peru, which happens this Saturday at the beautiful Sylvan Lake State Park south of Eagle.

Snowshoe for Peru is a fundraiser for Corazón de Esperanza, a nonprofit that assists orphans, at-risk youth and women in Peru with resources, education, nutrition and hope for a future. Gypsum resident Robyn Hanson is the CEO of Corazón de Esperanza and was overwhelmed by the needs of the children and women she met when she first visited Peru in 2006. Hanson is a teacher with the Eagle County School District.

The cost is $30 per racer. The 5k run or walk starts at 10 a.m. Registration closes on Friday since there is no on-site registration. Total in-person race participation will be capped at 75 runners. To stagger people, the race will have six waves, so view the website to find out what time you should arrive for your particular wave once you have registered.

Registration for in-person waves includes: a t-shirt, prizes for top finishers, the Sylvan Lake State Park entrance fee (during the event) and a raffle ticket. Awards will go to first and second Overall Male/Female; Top Male and Female finishers are divided into age categories. Go to corazondeesperanza.org to register or learn more about the virtual option, new this year due to COVID-19.

Bring the kids and learn step-by-step how to paint a fun, wintry scene at this Sunday’s Cupcakes and Canvas at the Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk in Edwards. (Alpine Arts Center

Special to the Daily)

Cupcakes and Canvas

If you have no idea who is even in the Super Bowl, Cupcakes and Canvas might be the best way to spend Sunday afternoon. Cupcakes and Canvas is a family friendly version of Alpine Art Center’s ever-popular Cocktails and Canvas and Cocktails and Clay classes.

Get your kids out from being in front of a computer or mobile screen and reveal their creative side. An instructor will guide you through a step-by-step demonstration of the featured project. All supplies and cupcakes are included. The class lasts about 90 minutes. Instruction, supplies and cupcakes are provided for $40 per person. Wine, beer and champagne can be purchased during the class for those ages 21 and older.

Felling artsy? Ask about Alpine Arts Center’s Arts Center Memberships and save 10% and the membership is good for discounts on in-studio and virtual classes, camps, drop-in classes and wine and beer.

Alpine Arts Center is located in the Riverwalk and their large studio provides enough space to socially distance during the pandemic. These classes can be virtual as well. If you’d like to attend virtually through Zoom please select that option for $25. It excludes materials but Alpine Arts Center does have class kits available for purchase. For more information and to register, go to alpineartscenter.org.

Pepi and Sheika Gramshammer were early pioneers of Vail Village, opening up the Gastof Gramshammer in 1964. Sheika is this year’s Citizen of the Year at the 40th annual Black Diamond Ball. (Vail Valley Foundation

Special to the Daily)

Black Diamond Ball Silent Auction

Since the pandemic began, online shopping has increased, but instead of shopping on one of the worldwide online stores, shop local while supporting a local nonprofit.

The Vail Valley Foundation will host its Black Diamond Ball virtually on Thursday, Feb. 11, but its online auction is available now. So, click, click, click away while providing valuable resources to the programs the Vail Valley Foundation provides for our community.

The Vail Valley Foundation wanted to highlight local businesses this year due to the economic effect the pandemic has had on a resort town. Some items are practical, like home organizing and cleaning, car detailing or one year of trash and recycling. Other items allow you to treat yourself more. There are plenty of massage treatments, shopping sprees and staycations up for grabs in the silent auction. For those ready to travel, there are a few trips available to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Nantucket and a private ranch in Wyoming.

Then, there are auction items that aren’t readily available on the open market. The Vail Valley Foundation uses its wide network of connections to provide some one-of-kind experiences like a private ski or snowshoe tour with world-class athlete, Mike Kloser or a catered lunch at the rooftop terrace with local legend, Sheika Gramshammer, who is the Black Diamond Ball’s Citizen of the Year, one of the highest honors in the community.

Gramshammer has been a part of Vail since its early days when she and her husband, Austrian ski racer, Pepi Gramshammer opened up the Gastof Gramshammer in 1964. The couple started the Black Diamond Ball 40 years ago and it has always been the party of the year. Due to the pandemic, the Vail Valley Foundation is happy to bring this event to the masses with a virtual offering that is free and open to all.

One of the auction items is Sheika’s vintage Bogner ski suit with a jukebox theme. It is a one-of-a-kind item that could be worn or hung on a wall as a piece of art.

The silent auction runs from now until Feb. 14. The Vail Valley Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the Vail Valley and showcase our community to a global audience through arts, athletics and education.

For more information and to access the silent auction, go to blackdiamondball.com.