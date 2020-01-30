Super Bowl Sunday: 25 Vail Valley bars and restaurants showing the game and offering specials

I’m from Atlanta. In terms of football, that means two things. First, I will inevitably be led on, believing my Falcons will win, only to be let down in the fourth quarter. Second, I’m stoked the Patriots are not in it this year. See Super Bowl LI for reference.

I’ve been excited about the 49ers since they started laying out their opponents in the early season. Patrick Mahomes may have built a nice fan base for the Chiefs, but the ‘Niners defense could cost him the title. Regardless of which team you’re rooting for – or if you’re just in it for the commercials, snacks and the Jennifer Lopez-Shakira co-headlining halftime show – check out this list of where to watch Super Bowl LIV in Vail and Beaver Creek. If your favorite spot isn’t included, call them to see what specials they may be offering.

Eat, drink, be merry and watch football at these 25 Vail Valley restaurants and bars.

Donald Riddle | Special to the Daily |

Vail

Altitude Bar and Grill

Watch the game from any of 23 TVs, including a projector screen over 100 inches, test your skill by buying a square (or two), and keep the kids entertained with pool and Ping-Pong.

Call: 970-476-7810.

Blue Moose

Newly remodeled with TVs on nearly every wall, get there early to grab a seat and receive free champagne at 3 p.m.

Call: 970-476-8666.

Bol

A viewing party unlike anything else in the valley, doors will open at 3:30 p.m., but only for those with reservations. Seats are $60 per person, and you are guaranteed a view and seat as they will be bringing in extra TVs, and only taking enough guests to fill the seats – no standing room here.

Rent a bowling lane for the duration of the Super Bowl (four hours) for $1000 and receive a $500 food and beverage credit. You can also rent a lane for the first or second half of the game (two hours) for $400, with a $200 food and beverage credit.

Call: 970-476-5300.

El Segundo

Vail’s newest restaurant on the block will be serving up their eclectic menu with happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m.

Call: 970-763-5470.

The Fitz

Watch the game on the big screen TV and enjoy Happy Hour pricing throughout the entire game, including $4 drafts, $7 house wine and $9 Old Fashioned cocktails. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.

Call: 970-476-4959.

Garfinkel’s

A sports lover’s dream, the entire restaurant is packed with screens everywhere you look. Staff will clear the restaurant and allow patrons back in at 4 p.m. with a $20 cover charge.

Call: 970-476-3789

Pepi’s Bar & Restaurant

For those wanting a tamer viewing experience, Pepi’s is offering exclusively bottle service by reservation only. You must go into the restaurant to make a reservation.

Call: 970-476-4671.

The Red Lion

This Vail classic will be featuring live music, with the game on TVs scattered throughout the restaurant.

Call: 970-476-7676.

Two Arrows

A hip space with funky cocktails, their watch party will include both food and drink specials. Seats are limited, so call for reservations or get there early.

Call: 970-763-5101.

Vail Ale House

Not only are there 20 beers on tap and plenty of TVs, but the Football Sunday menu features discounts, specialty items not found on the regular menu, and even a few breakfast options.

Call: 970-476-4314.

Vail Brewing Co.

Not only will the big game be screening on the projector, they’ll also be offering $1 off all beers.

Call: 970-470-4622.

Vail Chophouse/C-Bar

With eight TVs in the main dining room, everyone has a great view. While reservations are not required, they are highly recommended.

Call: 970-477-0555.

Vendetta’s

Enjoy a full menu, including vegetarian options, and drink specials throughout the night.

Call: 970-476-5070.

Beaver Creek

Blue Moose

This location was also remodeled recently, and will be serving their normal menu of specialty pies and other Italian favorites.

Call: 970-845-8666.

Beaver Creek Chophouse/C-Bar

Drink specials, giveaways, and a full menu can all be found at C-Bar during the Super Bowl, albeit with a $40 minimum, per guest. Reserve your seat for anytime after 3:30 p.m., but note there will be a charge for all cancellations made within 24 hours of the game.

Call: 970-845-0555.

Coyote Café

Catch the Super Bowl on the big screen and take advantage of a heated patio and happy hour prices from 3 to 6 p.m.

Call: 970-949-5001.

Dusty Boot Saloon

Featuring nine TVs, watch the game and take advantage of happy hour prices from 3 to 5 p.m. on both food and drink.

Call: 970-748-1146.

Avon

Bob’s Place

A fan favorite, Bob’s typically fills up early – we’re talking noon – on Super Bowl Sunday. If you’re lucky enough to snag a seat, you can look forward to $3 Coors Light pints, $1 off all drafts, $2 off wine, $4 well drinks, $8 baja fish tacos and $6 appetizers.

Call: 970-845-8556.

Nozawa

Sushi and football may not be such a strange combination, especially when you add $3 well drinks and $3.50 drafts.

Call: 970-949-0330.

Route 6 Café

Treat your Sunday night like a Sunday morning, and sip on $5 Bloody Marys and $4 mimosas while you watch the game.

Call: 970-949-6393.

Southside Benderz

This sport-lovers hideaway will be serving football specials including bar snacks and $3 pints.

Call: 970-470-4730.

The Westin Riverfront Resort / The Lookout / Maya

Across the Westin’s restaurant offerings are tons of seating options, huge screens, and specials including $5 select drafts, $15 burger and a beer, half-off flatbreads and hometown cocktails celebrating both San Francisco and Kansas City.

Call: 970-790-5500.

Edwards

e|town

With 16 TVs inside and one out on patio, there is no shortage of options here. Watch the Super Bowl from any seat in the house with the volume on high.

Call: 970-926-4080.

Gore Range Brewery

Bringing the heat with nine beers on tap, a full bar, a classic American menu and 20 plus TVs, they’ll also be featuring $1.50 off pints, $5 well drinks and $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 p.m.

Call: 970-926-2739.

Woody’s Bar & Grill

Any place that has football helmets as part of the décor is undoubtedly a good spot to watch the game. Stop by for the view, stay for the extensive menu.

Call: 970-926-2756.