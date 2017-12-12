Susan Swimm displays custom faux floral arrangements at Slifer Designs Showroom

EDWARDS — Skye Designs' Susan Swimm will be displaying and demonstrating her artistic talent with custom luxury faux floral arrangements on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1-5 p.m. at Slifer Designs Furnishings Showroom.

Recently featured in Vail Valley Home Magazine, Skye Designs was also named the exclusive faux floral arrangement vendor for Slifer Designs retail location in Riverwalk.

"We are so pleased to have Susan Swimm's amazing talent displayed and sold exclusively in our showroom," said Slifer Designs' new showroom manager Kristin Miller. "Her depth of experience and impeccable taste align well with our clientele, and the beauty of her creations are unmatched in the Vail Valley."

EVENT DETAILS

Swimm will display completed arrangements for sale on Saturday at Slifer Designs Showroom from 1-5 p.m. Customers will be able to purchase directly any arrangement displayed, customize arrangements of their choice. Cookies and hot cider will be served as well.

"This event will really get the holidays moving at Slifer Designs," Miller said. "Completing your home decor is a priority before the guests and homeowners arrive, so this gives people the opportunity to get their finishing touches done. If you have needs prior or following the event, we encourage you to visit our showroom."

Recommended Stories For You

ABOUT SKYE DESIGNS

Skye Designs opened its doors in 1993 in the Vail Valley. Swimm, the owner, began her career by dressing the windows of Vail and decorating hotel Christmas trees after graduating college in Scotland with a degree in retail display and merchandising and British display society diplomas I and II.

Swimm's experience includes Harrods of London, Ralph Lauren, fragrances, skin care and cosmetic companies, and designers such as Mulberry, Hermes and Armani. She then moved to New York City and eventually landed in Vail. She has worked with hotels and properties such as Austria Haus, One Willow Bridge Road, Vail Mountain Lodge & Spa, Lodge Tower, Lionsquare Lodge and The Charter at Beaver Creek, as well as in private homes.

For more information about Swimm and Skye Designs, or Slifer Designs' interior design services, or the Slifer Designs showroom, call 970-926-8200 or visit http://www.sliferdesigns.com.