Susan Swimm displays custom faux floral arrangements at Slifer Designs Showroom
December 12, 2017
If you go …
What: Demonstration of custom faux floral arrangements with Sky Designs’ Susan Swimm.
Where: Slifer Designs Showroom, Edwards.
When: Saturday, Dec. 16, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, work available for purchase.
More information: Call 970-926-8200 or visit http://www.SliferDesigns.com.
EDWARDS — Skye Designs' Susan Swimm will be displaying and demonstrating her artistic talent with custom luxury faux floral arrangements on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1-5 p.m. at Slifer Designs Furnishings Showroom.
Recently featured in Vail Valley Home Magazine, Skye Designs was also named the exclusive faux floral arrangement vendor for Slifer Designs retail location in Riverwalk.
"We are so pleased to have Susan Swimm's amazing talent displayed and sold exclusively in our showroom," said Slifer Designs' new showroom manager Kristin Miller. "Her depth of experience and impeccable taste align well with our clientele, and the beauty of her creations are unmatched in the Vail Valley."
EVENT DETAILS
Swimm will display completed arrangements for sale on Saturday at Slifer Designs Showroom from 1-5 p.m. Customers will be able to purchase directly any arrangement displayed, customize arrangements of their choice. Cookies and hot cider will be served as well.
"This event will really get the holidays moving at Slifer Designs," Miller said. "Completing your home decor is a priority before the guests and homeowners arrive, so this gives people the opportunity to get their finishing touches done. If you have needs prior or following the event, we encourage you to visit our showroom."
Recommended Stories For You
ABOUT SKYE DESIGNS
Skye Designs opened its doors in 1993 in the Vail Valley. Swimm, the owner, began her career by dressing the windows of Vail and decorating hotel Christmas trees after graduating college in Scotland with a degree in retail display and merchandising and British display society diplomas I and II.
Swimm's experience includes Harrods of London, Ralph Lauren, fragrances, skin care and cosmetic companies, and designers such as Mulberry, Hermes and Armani. She then moved to New York City and eventually landed in Vail. She has worked with hotels and properties such as Austria Haus, One Willow Bridge Road, Vail Mountain Lodge & Spa, Lodge Tower, Lionsquare Lodge and The Charter at Beaver Creek, as well as in private homes.
For more information about Swimm and Skye Designs, or Slifer Designs' interior design services, or the Slifer Designs showroom, call 970-926-8200 or visit http://www.sliferdesigns.com.
If you go …
What: Demonstration of custom faux floral arrangements with Sky Designs’ Susan Swimm.
Where: Slifer Designs Showroom, Edwards.
When: Saturday, Dec. 16, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, work available for purchase.
More information: Call 970-926-8200 or visit http://www.SliferDesigns.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- The spice is right: Former narcotics cops open The Spice and Tea Exchange
- Love in the Mountains: Take time to reflect to reconnect
- New restaurant Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails opens in Vail Village
- Weston to auction off award-winning splitboard Dec. 9 in Vail
- Take a ride on the new Breathtaker alpine coaster at Snowmass (video)
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Four Seasons renovation plan eliminates unsold ‘fractional fee’ units
- Letter: A rambling commentary about population in Eagle County and Colorado
- High pressure weather system keeping Vail ‘abnormally dry,’ with not much snow in immediate forecast
- Snowboarder dies after tree collision at Keystone Resort
- A final and an Olympic bid for Vail moguls skiers at first World Cup