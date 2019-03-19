Sustainability Tip: Don’t light the night

Nigh pollution is a big problem in the United States. Light pollution can effect humans, aminals and the environment.

Photo courtesy of NASA via Unsplash

Did you know that, according to the International Dark Sky Association, that 99 percent of Americans live under light polluted skies and cannot experience a natural night?

We have all probably heard of air and water pollution but may not be as familiar with light pollution. Light pollution is the inappropriate or excessive use of artificial light, particularly outdoors, which can have adverse effects on human health, wildlife and our environment.

The good news is, that unlike many other forms of pollution, light pollution is reversible and each one of us can make a difference.

Three tips for what you can do

Only use lighting when and where it is needed. Turn off all lights that are not actively being used. In addition, keep blinds and shades drawn at night so that interior light is kept inside.

Properly shield all outdoor lights so that light only shines down. No light should be escaping out or up. Ideally, outdoor lighting should only be used when necessary and not left on all night but if safety is a concern consider installing motion-sensing light fixtures.

Use lower color temperature LED bulbs, particularly in all exterior light fixtures. All light bulbs have a color temperature rating on the packaging. Look for bulbs with a color temperature of 3000k or less.