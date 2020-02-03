Sustainability Tip: Here’s how to get rid of ice patches without using harmful de-icers

The best ways to remove ice without chemicals involve getting your hands dirty and removing it by hand.

Special to the Daily

Thick ice has solidified to sidewalks and driveways. It’s slippery, it’s hard as a rock and it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

Some eliminate these moat-like ice barriers with chemically specialized ice melt products like sodium chloride, calcium chloride and magnesium chloride. Rock salt ice melt products get the job done quickly. But they also have significant negative effects on the environment in concentration.

Now, don’t let the word concentration fool you: If every one of your neighboring home-owners and/or businesses also used these products to de-ice, these chemicals would be concentrated enough to negatively affect Rocky Mountain montane stream communities. Research communities have found that sodium chloride is the most serious offender to the environment, but sodium chloride and magnesium chloride can also have detrimental effects on cement, concrete and asphalt road infrastructure.

Here are three tips for getting rid of ice patches without using harmful de-icers.

Buy sustainable products. Natural Alternative® Ice Melt products contain 100% calcium magnesium acetate, are chloride‐free and exceed the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design’s standards on ice melt by 5%. Read the ingredients on de-icers and avoid products containing chlorides.

Start shoveling. The most sustainable alternative to de-icing is to manually remove both the cause of the problem and the ice itself. Shovel snow immediately after it has fallen, because otherwise, it could freeze into a hard mass and become ice.

Get chipping. Use tall steel tools to chip at ice until it breaks away. If your ice is covering softer stone on a walkway, for example, smaller metal tools can help break up ice without scratching or breaking the rock.

Kate Manzer is the Actively Green Coordinator at Walking Mountain Science Center. Contact her at katem@walkingmountains.org.