Sustainability Tip: Here’s how to get to Vail and Beaver Creek using the bus system, and the environmental impact of using public transportation

Sustainability Tip
Ski season is finally back, as are the traffic jams and parking nightmares that can often be associated with big powder days. This year, rather than hopping in your car to ride for the day, try the low-emissions option of taking the bus.
We’ve even sorted through the schedules to let you know exactly what bus to catch in order to make it up to Vail or Beaver Creek for a powder day. We’ve also calculated, based on your route, how much pollution you would save by taking the bus this ski season.
Plus, added bonus, after your day is done and you’ve enjoyed a great après celebration on the mountain you have an easy, convenient means to get home safely.
Note each route below will ensure you arrive at the hill in Vail or Beaver Creek before 9 a.m. All calculations are based on the following numbers. The Environmental Protection Agency states that the average miles per gallon is 20, and 19.6 pounds of CO2 are released per gallon of gas. The current average price of gas is $3.10, according to our observations driving around Eagle County.
Dotsero
Getting there
Bus Stop: Two Rivers Village/Dotsero Mobile Home Park
Departure time (Two Rivers Village): 6:53 a.m.
Departure time (Dotsero Mobile Home Park): 6:56 a.m.
Arrival time (Avon Station): 8:21 p.m.
Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:39 a.m.
Getting home
The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center at 4:40 and 5:40, and from Avon Station every hour on the 35-minute mark.
Impact
To Avon: Could save you 1.7 gallons of gas, 64.88 pounds of pollution, $5.13 (per day).
To Vail: Could save you 2.1 gallons of gas, 83.3 pounds of pollution, $6.59 (per day).
Gypsum
Getting there
Bus stop: Eagle Valley High School
Departure time: 7:24 a.m.
Arrival Time (Avon Station): 8:21 a.m.
Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:39 a.m.
Getting home
The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every hour on the 21-minute mark and from Avon Station every hour on the 35-minute mark.
Impact
To Avon: Could save you 1.4 gallons of gas, 54.88 pounds of pollution, $4.34 (per day).
To Vail: Could save you 1.9 gallons of gas, 73.5 pounds of pollution, $5.81 (per day).
Eagle
Getting there
Bus stop: Chamber Park N Ride
Departure time: 7:51 a.m.
Arrival time (Avon Station): 8:21 a.m.
Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:39 a.m.
Getting home
The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every hour on the 21-minute mark and from Avon Station every hour on the 35-minute mark.
Impact
To Avon: Could save you 1.1 gallons of gas, 41.36 pounds of pollution, $3.27 (per day) To Vail: Could save you 1.5 gallons of gas, 59.98 pounds of pollution, $4.74 (per day).
Edwards
Getting there
Bus Stop: Park N Ride at Freedom Park
Departure time: 7:27 a.m.
Arrival time (Avon Station): 7:45 a.m.
Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:18 a.m.
Getting home
The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every half hour on the 5- and 35-minute marks and from Avon Station every half hour on the 28- and 58-minute mark.
Impact
To Avon: Could save you 0.3 gallons of gas, 9.8 pounds of pollution, $0.78 (per day).
To Vail: Could save you 0.7 gallons of gas, 28.62 pounds of pollution, $2.26 (per day).
Minturn
Getting there
Bus stop: Forest Service Park N Ride
Departure time: 8:23 a.m.
No service to Avon
Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:30 a.m.
Getting home
The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every hour on the 31-minute mark, between the hours of 4-8 p.m.
Impact
To Avon: Could save you 0.4 gallons of gas, 16.07 pounds of pollution, $1.27 (per day).
To Vail: Could save you 0.5 gallons of gas, 18.42 pounds of pollution, $1.46 (per day).
Red Cliff
Getting there
Bus stop: Highway 24 and Water Street
Departure time: 6:40 a.m.
No service to Avon
Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 7:13 a.m.
Getting home
The bus leaves the Vail Transportation Center at 4:25 and 5:10 p.m.
Impact
To Avon: Could save you 0.4 gallons of gas, 16.07 pounds of pollution, $1.27 (per day).
To Vail: Could save you 0.5 gallons of gas, 18.42 pounds of pollution, $1.46 (per day).
Vail/Avon
There are numerous buses that run through town to get folks from Vail and Avon to the hill. If you live in, or are visiting one of these communities, check out their bus schedules at:
eaglecounty.us/Transit/Schedules
vailgov.com/bus-schedules
avon.org/2083/Transit
Want to check out different time options or a bus stop that’s closer to your home? Head over to ECO Transit’s website and check the schedule to find the times that work best for you! Trouble reading the schedules? Email ECO Transit and they will help find you the best route for your ski commute.
Kim Schlaepfer is the climate action collaborative manager at Walking Mountains Sustainability. When she isn’t catching the bus to ski powder days at Vail, she can be reached at KimS@walkingmountains.org.