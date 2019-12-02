Sustainability Tip: Here’s how to get to Vail and Beaver Creek using the bus system, and the environmental impact of using public transportation

Taking advantage of the bus systems in Eagle County means not only saving gas and money, but saving CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Daily file photo

Ski season is finally back, as are the traffic jams and parking nightmares that can often be associated with big powder days. This year, rather than hopping in your car to ride for the day, try the low-emissions option of taking the bus.

We’ve even sorted through the schedules to let you know exactly what bus to catch in order to make it up to Vail or Beaver Creek for a powder day. We’ve also calculated, based on your route, how much pollution you would save by taking the bus this ski season.

Plus, added bonus, after your day is done and you’ve enjoyed a great après celebration on the mountain you have an easy, convenient means to get home safely.

Note each route below will ensure you arrive at the hill in Vail or Beaver Creek before 9 a.m. All calculations are based on the following numbers. The Environmental Protection Agency states that the average miles per gallon is 20, and 19.6 pounds of CO2 are released per gallon of gas. The current average price of gas is $3.10, according to our observations driving around Eagle County.

Dotsero

Getting there

Bus Stop: Two Rivers Village/Dotsero Mobile Home Park

Departure time (Two Rivers Village): 6:53 a.m.

Departure time (Dotsero Mobile Home Park): 6:56 a.m.

Arrival time (Avon Station): 8:21 p.m.

Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:39 a.m.

Getting home

The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center at 4:40 and 5:40, and from Avon Station every hour on the 35-minute mark.

Impact

To Avon: Could save you 1.7 gallons of gas, 64.88 pounds of pollution, $5.13 (per day).

To Vail: Could save you 2.1 gallons of gas, 83.3 pounds of pollution, $6.59 (per day).

Gypsum

Getting there

Bus stop: Eagle Valley High School

Departure time: 7:24 a.m.

Arrival Time (Avon Station): 8:21 a.m.

Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:39 a.m.

Getting home

The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every hour on the 21-minute mark and from Avon Station every hour on the 35-minute mark.

Impact

To Avon: Could save you 1.4 gallons of gas, 54.88 pounds of pollution, $4.34 (per day).

To Vail: Could save you 1.9 gallons of gas, 73.5 pounds of pollution, $5.81 (per day).

Eagle

Getting there

Bus stop: Chamber Park N Ride

Departure time: 7:51 a.m.

Arrival time (Avon Station): 8:21 a.m.

Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:39 a.m.

Getting home

The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every hour on the 21-minute mark and from Avon Station every hour on the 35-minute mark.

Impact

To Avon: Could save you 1.1 gallons of gas, 41.36 pounds of pollution, $3.27 (per day) To Vail: Could save you 1.5 gallons of gas, 59.98 pounds of pollution, $4.74 (per day).

Edwards

Getting there

Bus Stop: Park N Ride at Freedom Park

Departure time: 7:27 a.m.

Arrival time (Avon Station): 7:45 a.m.

Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:18 a.m.

Getting home

The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every half hour on the 5- and 35-minute marks and from Avon Station every half hour on the 28- and 58-minute mark.

Impact

To Avon: Could save you 0.3 gallons of gas, 9.8 pounds of pollution, $0.78 (per day).

To Vail: Could save you 0.7 gallons of gas, 28.62 pounds of pollution, $2.26 (per day).

Minturn

Getting there

Bus stop: Forest Service Park N Ride

Departure time: 8:23 a.m.

No service to Avon

Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 8:30 a.m.

Getting home

The bus leaves from Vail Transportation Center every hour on the 31-minute mark, between the hours of 4-8 p.m.

Impact

To Avon: Could save you 0.4 gallons of gas, 16.07 pounds of pollution, $1.27 (per day).

To Vail: Could save you 0.5 gallons of gas, 18.42 pounds of pollution, $1.46 (per day).

Red Cliff

Getting there

Bus stop: Highway 24 and Water Street

Departure time: 6:40 a.m.

No service to Avon

Arrival time (Vail Transportation Center): 7:13 a.m.

Getting home

The bus leaves the Vail Transportation Center at 4:25 and 5:10 p.m.

Impact

To Avon: Could save you 0.4 gallons of gas, 16.07 pounds of pollution, $1.27 (per day).

To Vail: Could save you 0.5 gallons of gas, 18.42 pounds of pollution, $1.46 (per day).

Vail/Avon

There are numerous buses that run through town to get folks from Vail and Avon to the hill. If you live in, or are visiting one of these communities, check out their bus schedules at:

eaglecounty.us/Transit/Schedules

vailgov.com/bus-schedules

avon.org/2083/Transit

Want to check out different time options or a bus stop that’s closer to your home? Head over to ECO Transit’s website and check the schedule to find the times that work best for you! Trouble reading the schedules? Email ECO Transit and they will help find you the best route for your ski commute.

Kim Schlaepfer is the climate action collaborative manager at Walking Mountains Sustainability. When she isn’t catching the bus to ski powder days at Vail, she can be reached at KimS@walkingmountains.org.