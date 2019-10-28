Sustainability Tip: Here’s how to have a PVC-free Halloween

An easy way to avoid PVC in Halloween costumes is to search through clothes you already own and comb racks at thrift stores.

Special to the Daily

Did you know that most store-bought Halloween costumes are made with the same plastics that vinyl flooring and children’s toys are made of? Maybe you did, but maybe you’re thinking, “what’s so scary about children’s toys?”

This plastic, called Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), is a common type of plastic also found in a variety of other products such as pipes, medical devices, automotive parts, upholstery, shower curtains and food packaging among many others. The reason it’s so dangerous is that PVC has been classified as a human carcinogen, causing liver, brain, breast and some blood cancers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. And according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infants and young children might be more susceptible than adults to vinyl chloride-induced cancer.

Fortunately for consumers, Target, Wal-Mart, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Nike and Apple have committed to phasing out the use of PVC in their products. Being a knowledgeable consumer is one way to avoid the toxic chemical, but an even simpler way is to choose the materials, chemical components and probability for developing cancer that are a part of your Halloween.

Here are two tips for creating a PVC-free Halloween.

Create a Halloween outfit from normal clothes. Search through old clothes or visit a local thrift store, such as Holy Toledo in Minturn, to create a base for your costume. Then build onto that by using organic cotton fabrics, props and trinkets that your kids have had for a while – new plastics are the ones that release toxic fumes – and straw baskets to collect candy. If you’re having trouble thinking of spooky and fun ideas for DIY costumes, search online to spark your imagination- there are many online sources with tips and tricks for DIY Halloween costumes. Pinterest is a great place to start.

Choose PVC-free decorations. While you likely won’t find a product labeled as PVC-free, remember during these errands that most Halloween decorations are made of cheap, toxic plastics, because these decorations are short lived. Make your own decorations for home – this doubles as a fun family activity – by supplying them with PVC-free materials such as glass containers, eco-friendly paints, cotton balls, compostable straws, wooden figurines/toys, tissue paper, colored pencils, feathers and other crafting materials that don’t contain plastic. There are many online sources with tips and tricks for creating your own decorations for Halloween; again, Pinterest is where it’s at.

Stephen Beane is the Actively Green Intern at Walking Mountains Science Center. Contact him at stephenb@walkingmountains.org.