Sustainability Tip: Here’s how to travel zero-waste this summer

Living zero-waste is best achieved by eliminating the need for single-use plastics. Bring your own reusable materials instead of buying things in convenience packaging.

Special to the Daily

Did you know that when single-use plastics are sent to landfills, they aren’t harmless landfill liners? They can leak harmful pollutants into the watershed, and plastics on the tops of landfills can be carried away by the wind. Staying waste-free and keeping single-use plastic out of landfills can be more challenging when traveling, especially in the summer. From fast food pit-stops to airplane snacks, convenience packaging is king, and recycling bins may be few in some communities. The best way to curb single-use plastic pollution? Reduce your personal plastic consumption.

Here are three tips to help you become a zero-waste traveler.

1. Pack a zero-waste kit.

The best way to reduce use of convenience packaging is stop waste before it starts. Carry your own refillable drink bottles, washable utensils, cloth napkins and reusable containers for on-the-go food.

2. Pack your own snacks for travel.

Don’t even buy pre-packaged food in the first place. Prepare your own ahead of time. Try a jar full of your favorite snack from home, and then use the empty jar as a glass. No room for a jar? Cloth snack bags are convenient for toting in purses and carry-ons when space comes at a premium.

3. Speak up at restaurants to keep disposables at bay.

Restaurant stops can inadvertently end in a flurry of single-use plastic waste. Tell the server first thing if you don’t want extra napkins, straws or plastic utensils added to your order. Don’t be shy about politely reiterating as your food arrives – habits are hard to break!