Sustainability tip: How sustainability can help your neighbors access food

Did you know that, according to the Food Bank of the Rockies, one in seven Coloradans worry where their next meal will come from? Food access is an issue in Eagle County that everyone can help solve. Being aware that food access is an issue that ordinary people in our community face and that your help can go a long way addressing it is the first step. See our three tips below to learn what further actions you can take to help create a more sustainable community.

Three Tips For What You Can Do:

Reduce food waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency's Food Recovery Hierarchy to prevent and divert wasted food, reducing the volume of excess food is most preferred option for preventing food waste.

Donate. If you have a restaurant or business that produces more food than you use, pass it on. There are individuals and organizations in our community that could save it from being wasted. Contact the Eagle River Valley Food Bank for donation guidelines (see below).

Could you or someone you know use a little help putting food on the table? The Eagle River Valley Food Bank provides fresh produce and packaged food free of charge to residents across the valley through a variety of programs. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2Ew2YHY.