Sustainability Tip: How to sustain local business

COVID-19 has gone on long enough: long enough for Eagle County to have received approval from the state to have some restrictions lifted, long enough for a sustained decrease in confirmed cases, long enough for hospitals to come out of crisis mode, and long enough that we can all emerge from our homes following new social distancing guidelines.

It has also gone on long enough that some businesses will be permitted to reopen. The question remains, however, whether the stay-at-home order has gone on long enough to be a fatal detriment to some of our local businesses. Local businesses are almost as big a part of our environment here as the trees, rivers and mountains, and we should preserve them as well.

To view open businesses, check out the Vail Daily's list of restaurants and liquor stores

As a community, we must now task ourselves with helping to bring our local businesses back to life. With tourists and visitors still restricted from traveling to Eagle County, leaving this task to weekenders and vacationers who normally sustain much of our economy won’t work this time.

This does not require an in-person visit to businesses. Many businesses have opportunities for customers to support them remotely.

Gain a little, give a little. Whether you take a virtual tour of the Colorado Snowsports Museum, utilize Betty Ford Alpine Gardens’ Alpine Wildflower Finder App, or tune in every Friday to KZYR Cool Radio’s live music, make sure to follow-up by giving back and donating to our local businesses if you can. Many businesses and organizations have generously offered new services, discounts, and other opportunities to help keep their neighbors happy and positive during COVID-19. Let’s not take that generosity for granted.

Kate Manzer is the actively green coordinator at Walking Mountains Science Center. For more information on the business sustainability certification, contact Kate at green@walkingmountains.org.