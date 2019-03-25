Sustainability tip: join in on Earth Hour

Turn off your lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to stand in solidarity during Earth Hour. turning off the lights reduces light pollution.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Did you know, that 188 countries and territories took part in Earth Hour 2018? Earth Hour is this Sunday, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

What is Earth Hour? Coordinated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement. It is intended to promote conversation and action on the loss of nature and the urgent need to protect it as climate change and biodiversity loss are increasingly threatening our planet.

See our three tips below for how you can participate in Earth Hour.

Three tips for what you can do:

Turn off your lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Sunday. Turning your lights off for Earth Hour is your show of solidarity.

When nature thrives, so do we. Get involved in a local environmental project, start a conversation about an environmental topic, and be attuned to policy changes that impact our global and local environment.

Turning off the lights is just the start of the journey. Whether you are an individual, business or educator, visit the WWF Earth Hour toolkits page to learn how you can do more.