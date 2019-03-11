Sustainability tip: soak up the sun

Did you know, that according to the US Department of Energy, the amount of sunlight that strikes Earth's surface in an hour and a half is enough to handle the entire world's energy consumption for a full year?

Getting ready for spring means getting ready for more sun. What better way to take advantage of it than to harness it for free electricity? Then you can be out enjoying the sunshine while your home does the work for you. How will it do that? Through rooftop solar, of course. Read on to learn about rooftop solar for your home and how you can utilize solar energy in backcountry as well.

Celebrate spring by installing rooftop solar on your home. Rooftop solar is made up of photovoltaic panels, or PV. Cells inside the panels absorb photons from the sun, which then create an electric field across layers and allow electricity to flow. Learn more about rooftop solar for your home through Holy Cross Energy at https://www.holycross.com/generate-your-own-renewable-energy/

Go 100% off the grid by utilizing solar in the backcountry. Once it's safe to get back out there, purchasing a solar and portable power kit can ensure your electronics stay charged in the backcountry with no impact to the environment. Keep those phones charged enough to take fresh pictures with a Goal Zero, Power Travellers or Wilderness Systems kit, just to name a few.

Make sure you are getting your money's worth. Make that payback even better by connecting with EnergySmart Colorado to ensure you get a rebate for your solar installation. For more information, email

eagle@energysmartcolorado.com.