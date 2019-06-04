Sustainability tip: Sole Power your way to the GoPro Mountain Games

Human-powered commuting is a great way to exercise, have fun and save money while helping save the planet.

Associated Press | Strider Sports International, In

Did you know that Sole Power participants have logged over 180,000 miles of green commuting since 2011, which has saved 165,093.84 pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, 8,406 gallons of gas, and over $27,403 in savings? Human-powered commuting is a great way to exercise, it can be fun, it saves money and it helps save the planet. Sole Power is a great way to get to work, have fun, save money and get fit over the summer season. All of that fun stuff aside, it helps to reduce carbon emissions and save the planet.

Three ways to commute via Sole Power for the GoPro Mountain Games this weekend:

Use Eagle County’s amazing bike path that strechtes all the way from Dotsero to East Vail to commute to Gopro Mountain Games.

Walk, run, skate or bike in between the diffent events.

Compete with friends to see who can log the most green commuting miles while attended the Mountain Games this weekend. Log your miles and have fun.