Sustainability Tip: Take this survey to help potentially decrease your commute time

As part of the Climate Action Collaborative's study, participants can sign up to win one of three electric bikes. Take the survey at www.walkingmountains.org.

In Eagle County, our work, home and play are spread out over miles of mountains. How we get to these locations, whether by bus, car or bike matters. Every decision we make changes traffic, air quality and quality of life.

However, not everyone has access to bike trails, a bike, bike-able terrain, carpool friends or bus stops near their home or work. The Climate Action Collaborative (climateactioncollaborative.org) set out to capture the barriers that our community has to travel smarter, by launching the Eagle County Commuter Survey.

Our valley has a unique issue – our average commute is 40 miles per day round trip. That is twice the national average. Many travel even greater distances. There are ways to improve options for our community, but first we need to understand what our community needs to improve.

Is your home tucked away on a hill without access to a bus? Do you have to drop your kids at school before driving 30 miles to work? Do you have people to carpool with to that mountain biking trail? Does your work offer incentives for alternative travel?

The commuter survey is intended to provide insights for how we can improve transportation options for our workforce in the future.

Not only do you help the future of Eagle County Transportation, but when you finish the survey, you will be entered to win one of three e-bikes from Fatte Bikes.

Take the survey: walkingmountains.org/survey

Mackenzie Koffenberger is the Marketing Coordinator at Walking Mountains.