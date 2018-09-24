Sustainability tip: Think local, how shopping relates to sustainability

Walking Mountains Science Center’s mission is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/recycle to learn more about how to properly dispose of waste in Eagle County. Walking Mountains is a member of the Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County Community.

Did you know that about 33.6 percent of the revenue from national chains is reinvested into the community, while approximately 64.8 percent of the revenue from local businesses gets reinvested into the local community? (Source: http://www.loyaltolocal.com.) For the month of October, Walking Mountains Science Center is highlighting the benefits of thinking local for our environment, our economy and our community.

Three Tips For What You Can Do:

1. Buy local

In addition to an increased investment in the local community, locally owned businesses buy more local products, which means less transportation and a reduced environmental impact. Also, small local businesses are the largest employer in the country; shopping locally helps create jobs and sustain livelihoods. Furthermore, local businesses are an intrinsic part of our community's character and what makes it unique. (Sources: http://www.sustainableconnections.org, Huffington Post.)

2. Look for Actively Green businesses

Actively Green is a sustainable business training and certification program that helps local businesses be environmental, economic and social leaders in our community. There are more than 50 Actively Green sustainable businesses in Eagle County, so let them know that you appreciate their commitment to our local environment and community. To see a list of all current Actively Green businesses, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org.

Recommended Stories For You

3. Do not forget our farmers

Market season is not over yet and buying local food is a great way to support the local economy, increase the taste and nutrition of your plate, and reduce the environmental impacts of transportation.