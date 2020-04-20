Sustainability tip: With weather warming up, take these steps to reduce energy consumption and costs

As temperatures rise and you lower your thermostat settings, keep some blankets and sweaters around for cool mornings and evenings.

Special to the Daily

With the spring equinox behind us, the sun is rising earlier and setting later. Thus, your home is being heated from the sun more and more each day. This is a great time to consider adjusting your thermostats to more seasonal temperature ranges. Lowering heating settings will save you money and save energy – just be sure to have an extra blanket or sweater handy for those chilly mornings and evenings.

Have you been using space heaters over the winter? Why not put them away? These devices consume large amounts of energy. According to Holy Cross Energy, one space heater can be costing you more than $100 extra on your heating bills. Simplified, running a 1,500-watt space heater for 24 hours (not recommended) at a rate of $0.10 per kilowatt-hour will cost you $3.78 per day. Doesn’t really sound like much, does it? But, multiply that by 30 days and you have a bill with an added $113.40, just from using one space heater.

Likewise, consider saving yourself some money by turning off roof de-icing systems, such as heat tape and cables. Since temperatures are consistently above freezing, solar radiation and resulting heat is doing most of the work.

Feeling restless and bored during the COVID-19 quarantine? Have some spare time due to the lack of business? Fill your time with quick and easy energy-saving changes. Remember that your DIY projects may qualify you for a rebate.

Tips and tricks

Around your home, consider doing the following:

Install programmable thermostats & LEDs. The Energy Smart Colorado program at Walking Mountains Science Center offers rebates for these.

Install energy-efficient home insulation (e.g., spray foam insulation in your attic). A well-insulated home will maintain temperature more efficiently than a leaky home and save you money over time. This is a prime opportunity to see how duct sealing saves energy and money, as well. Sign up to schedule a home assessment.



Property and business owners, and their staff, can also reduce energy use, especially in buildings that are minimally occupied or completely unoccupied.

Set automated systems to “unoccupied” mode or similar setting. If certain areas of the building are being used more than others, consider adjusting individual zones.



If you are interested in our current rebates, have questions about your project, or would like a business walkthrough, please email the Energy Smart team at Walking Mountains Sustainability at energy@walkingmountains.org.

Matt Parker is the Energy Smart Coordinator at Walking Mountains Sustainability. For more tips and tricks to save money on energy costs, email Matt at mattp@walkingmountains.org