Sustainability tips for July Fourth holiday
July 3, 2018
About Walking Mountains
Walking Mountains Science Center’s mission is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/recycle to learn more about how to properly dispose of waste in Eagle County. Walking Mountains is a member of the Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County Community.
according to Northern Colorado Disposal, Americans toss out enough paper and plastic cups, forks and spoons every year to circle the equator 300 times.
Here are some tips from Walking Mountains Sustainability and the Climate Action Collaborative to help reduce our impact over a busy Fourth of July holiday full of picnics, gatherings and barbecue.
How to get there
Walk, bike, bus or carpool to your picnic, barbecue or party.
What to bring
Avoid pre-packaged, pre-made foods and styrofoam to reduce single-use plastic.
Recommended Stories For You
Bring your items in a reusable bag or basket.
Bring your own utensils/straws/reusable tableware and water bottles.
If purchasing, then look for 1-2 recyclable cups. Paper and stainless steel straws can be purchased locally at Walmart.
Bring two trash bags. One for trash and one for recycling.
What to eat
Shop for in-season produce at your local farmers market.
Shop for meat from the local butcher. Meat from the butcher also has less plastic or packaging.
Post-event duties
Separate your trash and recycling and visit a recycling drop-site or plan your event at a location that has recycling on-site.
For more information about local waste reduction, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/recycling-waste-reduction.
About Walking Mountains
Walking Mountains Science Center’s mission is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/recycle to learn more about how to properly dispose of waste in Eagle County. Walking Mountains is a member of the Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County Community.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Tips for Fourth of July celebrations in Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon
- Towns of Eagle, Gypsum celebrate three years of joint Independence Day celebration
- 20 festivals, events in Vail this summer
- Missouri’s Molly Healey Trio make Colorado debut in Minturn
- Fireworks schedules for Vail, Avon, Beaver Creek and Eagle/Gypsum
Trending Sitewide
- Stage 2 fire restrictions in place for Eagle County; fireworks shows canceled
- Vail Valley employee shortage affecting business operations, expansion plans
- Tips for Fourth of July celebrations in Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon
- Rodeos are the torturing of animals for human enjoyment, are they not? (letter)
- Structure fire in Minturn extinguished; Highway 24 reopened in both directions