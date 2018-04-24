Sustainable Film Series closes with ‘Time to Choose’

When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Loaded Joe’s in Avon; and again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, at The Dusty Boot in Eagle.

As the months tick by and we transition into spring, temperatures get warmer. Though it is normal for temperatures to rise at this time, the climate is changing, and it's changing fast.

Extreme weather events, coral bleaching and sea level rise are all occurring at an alarming rate. We've all seen pictures of polar ice melting, starving polar bears and islands getting drowned by the ocean. But what if we were in a position to put a stop to these things? What if all the solutions are here, in our hands, but are just unseen or seemingly too drastic to figure out how to implement ourselves?

In "Time to Choose," Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Charles Ferguson highlights the heroes of the fight against global climate change. He takes viewers on a journey not only to understand the science of what is happening to our climate and why, but also to reveal evidence of what is being done to combat it and who is leading the charge.

"Time to Choose" is the final film in the Walking Mountains Science Center's Sustainable Film Series, showing at Loeded Joe's in Avon on Tuesday, May 1, and in Eagle at The Dusty Boot on Tuesday, May 15.

What's Next?

This series is an annual project of Walking Mountains intended to raise awareness and encourage community conversation about pressing issues impacting the world.

Take a glimpse into the lives of those working to fight climate change from the front lines and be inspired to see climate change as an opportunity to come together rather than the biggest challenge humanity must face.

From decreased snowfall in our region, pollution from our consumer lifestyles and the perpetuation of poverty all over the world to the impact of global tourism and an impending food crisis, the Sustainable Film Series has highlighted multiple issues created or exacerbated by global climate change.

As the series wraps up its season with the film "Time to Choose" you may be asking, "So what do we do now?" Join in the community conversation about what can be done about climate change here and now in Eagle County. The solutions are present, from the biggest renewable energy installations in the world to the local citizens working to protect their communities from pollution and food scarcity. With the scientific evidence of climate change and the solutions that can challenge the course of our planet's future, it's up to us to choose — to make a difference; to make each voice heard; and to make a change as a community for the sake of the environment and for the sake of the people.

To view the entire lineup of the Sustainable Film Series, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film, visit http://www.timetochoose.com.