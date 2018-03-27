Sustainable Film Series continues in April with movie about food industry

When/Where: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, at Loaded Joe’s in Avon; and again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, at The Dusty Boot in Eagle.

When was the last time you thought about where your food came from? Or who grew your food? What methods they used? Or even, how far your food traveled before ending up in your refrigerator? These are all important questions that many people fail to consider as they purchase their food.

This month's film in the Sustainable Film Series presented by Walking Mountains Science Center is "SUSTAINABLE," a vital investigation of the economic and environmental instability of America's food system, from the agricultural issues we face — soil loss, water depletion, climate change, pesticide use — to the community of leaders who are determined to fix it.

About the film

During the past few decades, our food system has been overhauled in order to be as efficient and profitable as possible. With developments in frozen food, microwaves, processed food and the ease with which these foods can be transported, the goal for farms across the U.S. has moved away from growing quality food toward making more quantity for as much money as possible.

Despite this poor system, we are beginning to see a recent rise in a more sustainable food system, a system where farmers like Marty Travis are growing food organically and distributing locally. This is a system not necessarily aimed at pure efficiency, but rather aimed at health and longevity, a system that will support healthy communities for many years to come.

Film Series

"SUSTAINABLE" will be featured at Loaded Joe's in Avon on Tueday, April 3, and again at The Dusty Boot in Eagle on Tuesday, April 17. The Sustainable Film Series is an annual project of Walking Mountains Science Center and is intended to raise awareness and encourage community conversation about pressing issues impacting our world.

Are there issues that you would like to see addressed in your community? Are there other concerns that you feel are more pressing for your neighborhood? After the films, attendees are encouraged to stay and talk among themselves or with the group as a whole. The nature of these free showings is to attract a diverse crowd.

To view the entire lineup of the series, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film, visit https://sustainablefoodfilm.com/.