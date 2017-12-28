Sustainable Film Series continues with ‘One Big Home’

When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Loaded Joe’s in Avon; and again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at The Dusty Boot in Eagle

What: Screenings of “One Big Home” as part of the Walking Mountains Science Center Sustainable Film Series.

For those who have experienced the seasonal rise and fall of the population of the Vail Valley year after year, it seems inevitable to ponder how many people live here, how many are simply visitors and how many are seasonal residents.

Have you ever wondered what happens to a community of working-class people—the people who bag your groceries, make your food, teach your children— as their community shifts to significantly wealthy people and their vacation houses? What happens when the gap becomes too wide?

Featured Film

This month's film in the Sustainable Film Series presented by Walking Mountains Science Center is "One Big Home," a shocking and intimate insight into the explosion of mansion culture on the tiny island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

In 2003, Thomas Bena, a lifelong resident of the town of Chilmark on Martha's Vineyard, set down his carpentry tools, picked up a camera and began filming the giant homes under construction. Twelve years in the making, this documentary follows one carpenter's journey to understand the trend toward giant, mostly empty houses on the island he's called home his entire life. The film features interviews from longtime residents, contractors and even the owners funding the projects.

This film will be featured at Loaded Joe's on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and again at The Dusty Boot in Eagle on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Both screenings start at 6:30 p.m. and all screenings for the Sustainable Film Series are free to attend.

Recommended Stories For You

The Sustainable Film Series is an annual project of Walking Mountains Science Center intended to raise awareness and encourage community conversation about pressing issues impacting our world.

Community event

Despite the controversial nature of this film, it is not an anti-mansion, anti-wealth or anti-development film. Rather, "One Big Home" showcases the complex challenge and opportunity we all have to be a vocal part of our communities' conversations about growth and development.

The film isn't about 10, 15 or even 20,000 square-foot homes, it's about the unchecked building of mansions on Martha's Vineyard and how it is affecting the environment, the natural beauty of the land and the traditional island way of life — and how residents are beginning to react.

After the films, attendees are encouraged to stay and talk among themselves or with the group as a whole. The nature of these free showings attract a diverse crowd, so come on out, enjoy a free community event, challenge yourself and share your perspective.

To view the entire lineup of the series, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film, visit http://www.onebighome.com.