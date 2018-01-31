Sustainable Film Series continues with ‘River Blue,’ showing twice in February

When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Loaded Joe’s in Avon; and again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at The Dusty Boot in Eagle.

As we continue to settle into the new year, we are armed with new winter clothing and gear, and some of us may already be thinking about the Valentine's gift to purchase for that special someone.

But the question here is whether or not we've really given any thought to what went into these purchases. Did we think about what went into making our down jackets? Have we considered where the diamond in the necklace we're about to buy was sourced? If you have, kudos! You are the minority.

Especially when it comes to clothing, the consumer is easily removed from the reality of the production line and its environmental cost. As the buyer, we often purchase based on price or on fashion. The hidden truth behind the low cost of clothing is often the high cost it has on our environment.

If you are curious about the lifecycle of your clothing, then join Walking Mountains Science Center as it hosts a free screening of "RiverBlue" at Loaded Joe's in Avon on Tuesday, Feb 6, and at The Dusty Boot in Eagle on Tuesday, Feb. 20, as a part of the Sustainable Film Series.

The Sustainable Film Series is an annual project of Walking Mountains intended to raise awareness and encourage community conversation about pressing issues impacting the world.

About the Film

"RiverBlue" follows international river conservationist and founder of World Rivers Day Mark Angelo on a global expedition to document the state and conditions of some of the most polluted rivers in the world. His journeys bring him to China, Bangladesh, India and Indonesia to research the many sources of pollution on these once majestic waterways.

While there are many point-sources of pollution in these areas, including industrial wastewater, toxic chemicals and human waste, "RiverBlue" focuses its investigations on one of the largest industries contributing to global water pollution — the fashion industry.

You may be surprised to find that the industry producing one of the most iconic articles of clothing — the blue jean — has been irresponsibly dumping toxic chemical waste from its manufacturing process into waterways around the world. These are waterways that global populations depend on for survival. As brand-name companies outsource their production, they have also outsourced their environmental responsibilities.

However, not all is gloom-and-doom, as early industrial leaders and designers in the blue jean fashion community have been working to research and create more environmentally friendly ways of producing these highly demanded articles of clothing.

From the use of lasers and ozone technology to create the desired worn looks to improving natural dying processes through the use of crushed crustacean shells, industry pioneers have been working to make the textile industry more sustainable as issues of clean water and pollution continue to grow.

To view the entire lineup of the Sustainable Film Series, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film, visit http://riverbluethemovie.eco/.