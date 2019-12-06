Sustainable Film series continues with ‘Saving Snow’ on Wednesday

The Riverwalk Theater is a new venue for the Sustainable Film Series this year. Films start at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

if you go ... What: “Saving Snow” When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards Cost: $5 suggested donation More information: Email melissak@walkingmountains.org.

Climate change is being felt across the globe, but particularly in ski towns and the snowsports industry feel it for sure. That’s part of the reason why so many of these areas are leading the charge to reversing the effects of Climate Change. One of the ways Eagle County is working towards that is through Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series.

Meant to educate the public about the different effects of climate change, the monthly film series takes place at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, and this Wednesday, the film “Saving Snow” will take the big screen.

“Saving Snow” features skiers, snowmobilers, sled dog guides and other winter sports lovers as they face the challenges of a warming climate and vanishing snow season. This documentary is able to reveal how the quickly disappearing snow season is more than a frustration from the weaning of winter activities.

In many cases, the shortening of the snow season is causing a direct hit towards mountain resorts and small-town businesses that depend on the snow season and winter tourism for their economic well-being. By exploring and documenting this impact, director Diogo Freire is able to shed light on how the loss of the snow season is affecting businesses and individuals, while also highlighting ways that we can continue to fight back and make a difference.

“Saving Snow” is able to strike a perfect balance between educational awareness while also providing resources for actions that individuals can take. In the film, Aspen Snowmass and the climate advocacy group Protect Our Winters (POW) are featured, both showcasing the positive environmental mitigation strategies that are being implemented to combat the changing climate.

This film is part of Walking Mountains Science Center’s 8th Annual Sustainable Film Series. The film will be featured on Wednesday, Dec.11 at The Riverwalk Theater. The Sustainable Film Series is an ongoing event that aims to raise awareness and encourage community dialogue about environmental issues affecting our world.

To view the entire line-up of the series, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film, visit http://www.adaptationnow.com/saving-snow.