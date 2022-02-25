Sustainable Film Series explores the transition to renewable energy

“Current Revolution: Nation in Transition” explores the closure of the Navajo Generating Station, the largest coal-firing power plant in the West.

Sustainable Film Series/Courtesy Photo

What will our transition to renewable energy look like? It’s happening much faster than anyone anticipated and it is vital in our fight against climate change.

With Colorado’s goal of 100% renewable energy approaching in 2040, we have to consider how we will come together to accomplish this goal. So many people come to the table with a position. But what do you want to see in the future?

This March, Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series explores the challenges and opportunities faced with energy transition. Two short films, “Other Side of the Hill” and “Current Revolution: Nation in Transition” will be screened on Tuesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards.

“Other Side of the Hill” explores the impacts of a changing climate in rural Eastern Oregon – as seen through the eyes of local leaders on the ground. From innovative timber operations to large-scale solar, the film amplifies the voices of rural communities often left unheard, and shines a light on stories of progress and hope. In a time of perceived cultural divide between rural and urban, left and right, young and old, the film highlights common ground in an urgency to address a changing landscape.

Sustainable Film Series/Courtesy Photo

An episode of “Current Revolution: Nation in Transition,” presented by Arizona State University and the American Resiliency Project, explores the closure of the Navajo Generating Station – the largest coal-firing power plant in the West. The 30-minute film dives deep into the growing pains associated with transitioning to renewable energy, the ethical dilemma associated with closing a major employer of the community, and provides a roadmap for other communities looking to transition.

For more information on Walking Mountains Science Center’s free Sustainable Film Series, visit WalkingMountains.org/Films . For more information about the two short films being presented in March, visit OtherSideOfTheHillMovie.com and AmresProject.org/nation-in-transition .