Sustainable Film Series presents “The Hottest August,” a deep dive into the lives of New Yorkers

Posing as a deep dive into the lives of regular New Yorkers, “The Hottest August” profiles one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. People from all races, ethnicities, classes and backgrounds call the city home. The city is a microcosm of the country; with people pursuing different goals, hopes, dreams and concerns in pursuit of a better future.

Crossing socio-economic boundaries is the topic of climate change, which is used to push for a better future for all. “The Hottest August” asks a seemingly simple question that is anything but simple: “What do we want for the future?”

“The Hottest August” will be featured on Wednesday, March 10, at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. as a part of the Sustainable Film Series, presented by Walking Mountains Science Center. A virtual option exists for those who prefer to watch the film from the comfort of your own home. Register for one of the screening opportunities at walkingmountains.org/films . The Sustainable Film Series is a project of Walking Mountains Science Center intended to raise awareness and encourage community dialogue about environmental, economic and social issues affecting the world.

Instead of asking whether or not climate change exists, this film instead asks how are humans living with the burden of it. Taking the form of a series of interviews and wordless still shots of a city in flux, “The Hottest August” tells its story through the individual stories of its subjects during one sweltering month — can you guess which one? The common refrains of fear, uncertainty and despair lead the viewer to consider the bigger picture and re-examine one’s place within it. The film offers no concrete solutions, or even details the exact problems; instead it offers each viewer the opportunity to step back and to imagine what we want the world to be like and how we want to get there.

Walking Mountains organizers hope viewers can leave with so ideas of what they would like to see here in Eagle County.

This is the fifth film in the six-part Sustainable Film Series. On April 14, the closing film in the series will be “2040,” a documentary about a father who travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to climate change to leave a better world for his daughter.

All attendees must reserve their seat in order to follow proper COVID-19 protocols. To view the series lineup or to register, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/films . For more information about this month’s film, visit http://www.thehottestaugust.com .