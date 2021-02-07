Sustainable Film series tackles questions of sustainable farming, soil health, food security

February’s entry in Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film series will cover all things soil. While soil isn’t generally thought of as one of the big factors determining our planet’s health — things like emissions and rising temperatures tend to capture the most attention — its affect on the environment is wide reaching.

“The Need to GROW” screens at the Edwards Riverwalk Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. The free screenings will be social distanced and limited capacity to ensure guest safety.

"The Need to GROW" tackles soil health and its implications for issues such as food security, sustainable farming, renewable energy and more.

The film will discuss changing attitudes and perspectives on food and fuel, while disrupting old narratives and habits. Industrial farming is one huge culprit of soil loss, which does happen naturally through erosion, but in the past 40 years, the Earth has lost 30% of its farmable soil, a much higher rate than would occur naturally. Unsustainable processes have taken a toll: we’re using soil 10 times faster than it naturally regenerates, and estimates say that there are only 60 years of farmable soil left on the planet.

Several soil experts and advocates will discuss the ways in which they hope to remedy this crisis in “The Need to GROW,” tackling issues of soil health, food security, renewable energy and sustainable farming practices.

To view the entire line-up of the series, visit walkingmoutains.org and for more information about this film, visit earthconsciouslife.org/theneedtogrow.

IF YOU GO …

What: “The Need to GROW,” Sustainable Film Series

When: Wednesday, FEb. 10, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards

Cost: Free

More information: Visit walkingmountains.org.