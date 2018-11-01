Sustainable Film series to return with seven documentaries

Each year, the Walking Mountain Science Center brings the Sustainable Film Festival to the Vail Valley to raise awareness and encourage community dialogue about environmental issues afflicting our world through award-winning independent featured films.

This year, seven films will be played twice each month from November to April 2019.

Showings often have high attendance, and are played at both an up valley and down valley location, this year at Loaded Joes in Avon on the first Tuesday of every month (save for January to accommodate the holiday; a showing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 8 instead) and at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle on the third Tuesday of each month. All showing will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This year, both feature length and short films will be shown.

The films to be featured this year include:

"The Age of Consequences"

Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Loaded Joe's in Avon at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle at 6:30 p.m.

As political and military tensions increase, the environment is taking unexpected hits. This film explores the change in environment due to rising conflicts such as those in Syria and the Arab Spring from the lenses of admirals, generals and military veterans.

"Wasted! The Story of Food Waste"

Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Loaded Joe's in Avon at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle at 6:30 p.m.

We often don't think about how throwing our food away can effect the environment. This film examines the criminality of food waste, how it contributes to climate change and how chefs like Anthony Bourdain and Mario Batali have managed to minimize food waste.

"Death by Design"

Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Loaded Joe's in Avon at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle at 6:30 p.m.

Nearly everyone has a smartphone, laptop or tablet, and they're used everyday. "Death by Design" takes a close look at hos electronic consumerism degrades the environment, from their design in Silicon Valley to their production in Chinese factories and their use in metropolises like New York City.

"Blue Heart"

Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Loaded Joe's in Avon at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle at 6:30 p.m.

Hydropower is widely considered one of the most viable options for renewable energy, but in places like the Balkan region of Europe, it's becoming problematic. "Blue Heart" examines how hydropower production is causing extinction of local wildlife species and displacement of people.

"Smog of the Sea"

Tuesday, March 5, at Loaded Joe's in Avon at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19, at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle at 6:30 p.m.

This film, which will be shown in conjunction with "STRAWS," is a short film follows an usual team examining the course of plastics in the ocean. The team includes marine scientist Mark Erikson, renowned surfers Keith and Dan Malloy and Mark Cunningham, spearfisher Kimi Werner and musician Jack Johnson.

"Straws"

Tuesday, March 5, at Loaded Joe's in Avon at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19, at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle at 6:30 p.m.

The second part of the March showings, "Straws" also follows plastic pollution and empowers viewers to make a change to help the environment. Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins narrates the film.

"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"

Tuesday, April 2, at Loaded Joe's in Avon at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16, at Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Eagle at 6:30 p.m.

The film (a sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth"), the film will follows former Vice President Al Gore in his attempts to raise awareness of and spark action surround climate change.

More information on the film series and full trailers for the films can be found on their website.