Sustainable Film Series wraps up Wednesday with “2040” screening at Riverwalk Theater (virtual option available)

“2040” is the final film in Walking Mountains Science Center’s ninth annual Sustainable Film Series, an ongoing event that aims to raise awareness and encourage community dialogue about environmental issues affecting the local community and the greater world around us.

“2040,” Special to the Daily

“2040” is an inspiring documentary posed as a visual letter to the 4-year-old daughter of the film’s director that looks at the question: “What do we want our world to look like in 2040?” Director Damien Gameau set off to explore what the future could be if we widely embrace and adopt environmental solutions that already exist.

The Walking Mountains Science Center’s has been presenting a new film monthly in its Sustainable Film Series since November, and the screenings of “2040” on Wednesday at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards conclude the winter series. Screenings are at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and all attendees must reserve seats in advance to follow proper COVID-19 protocols. A virtual option also exists to watch the film from home.

The film highlights the stories of several pioneers around the world who are doing just that: innovating solutions for climate, economics, technology, education, agriculture and sustainability, among others. Through these stories, Gameau examines how these ideas could be scaled up and adopted into the mainstream world, positively impacting the well-being of humankind and Planet Earth. From kelp-sourced protein sources to female empowerment and education, “2040“ seeks to invigorate curiosity and hope in a field of study that so often feels overwhelming and depressing. Guided by discussions with children, dynamic storytelling and a loving relationship with his daughter, Gameau makes the possibility of change and creative solutions accessible to all audiences, leaving viewers of all ages inspired to take action and stay hopeful.

