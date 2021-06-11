SWAG Hunt: Free SWAG you can get at the GoPro Mountain Games

Visitors check out the vendors and swag tents at GoPro Mountain Games Friday morning.



Vail Village has been converted into “Gear Town” for the duration of the GoPro Mountain Games. The streets are lined with 55 unique vendors, selling everything from dog accessories and ice pops to tricked-out motor homes and electric bicycles. If you’re looking to spend some money this weekend, you are sure to find a vendor that matches your interests. If not, the village is loaded up with free SWAG (Stuff We All Get) that’s just waiting for you to take home. Here is a guide to some of the free products and experiences available in Gear Town right now.

First and foremost, the village is a sticker collector’s paradise. You can collect over a dozen free stickers from vendors all across town, including Aviator Nation, Surf Colorado, Sterling, HEST, Revolution Popsicles, Adidas Terrex and many more. If you start on the west side of the village, you can pick up a free tote bag at The Steadman Clinic tent to carry all of the goodies you find along the way. Across the street, you can prepare your skin for a day in the mountain sun by taking a complementary pump of Sun Bum sunscreen.

A collection of SWAG at the end of a day in Gear Town

Carolyn Paletta

If you have a furry friend, bring them along! Pet food company Chewy is partnering up with Mountain Dog Photography to offer free professional-grade pet portraits right at their tent. If you’ve been thinking of adding a new pet to the family, you can head to the Eagle County Animal Services vendor right next door to play with adoptable puppies and take away a free doggy bag dispenser.

Visitors will have no difficulty staying hydrated and energized in Gear Town thanks to the free energy drink samples available at the Rise Brewing and Runa stands. If you get hungry along the way, pick up a granola bar of your flavor preference at the Nature Valley vendor. A water barrel sponsored by the company YETI is set up next to Solaris Plaza for fresh water refills. Closer to the parking garage, the No Dirty Earth company is also providing free refills of water taken from Gore Creek and filtered through their Rugged Water filtration system. Looking for something a little stronger? Tincup Mountain Whiskey is serving up free samples of bourbon near Solaris Plaza.

While many vendors are giving out their SWAG to all passersby, some make you earn your free prize by playing a game. Mountain House Adventure Meals challenges you to toss five cornhole bags into baskets worth one, two and three points. Depending on the number of points you rack up, you can take home a sticker, a hat, a shirt or a free pouch of their portable adventure meals. Spin a wheel at Dave & Matt Vans to win a free coozie or sticker, or earn discounts on their merchandise. Beat a peg game at Tecnu to take home a hat or waterproof bag, along with a sample of their various anti-itch remedies.

There are also a variety of product experiences that visitors can sample during the day. The Bosch stand is offering test rides of its latest E-bikes, as well as drawstring bags and buffs to those who sample their product. Those with muscle tension can test out HiDow’s muscle therapy device, and athletes participating in the GoPro Mountain Games can spend the day testing out a pair of Oakley sport sunglasses from their vendor.

Gear Town vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and a full list of vendors and their locations, visit mountaingames.com/venues/gear-town.