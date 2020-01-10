Sweet Basil hosts après celebration, bell ringing and truffle fries on Wednesday

if you go ... What: Sweet Basil Bell Ringing When: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2:45 p.m. Where: Sweet Basil, Vail Village Cost: Free to attend, with light snacks/drinks More information: Visit vail,com/apres.

Sweet Basil is hosting one of Vail’s new ceremonial après bell ringings. Vail Town Council members and Vail Mountain Senior Director of Resort Operations Jeff Babb will accompany Matt Morgan and the Sweet Basil crew for the bell ringing followed by specials. The event starts at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

There will be free truffle fries and sparkling wine for a toast. Wednesday’s celebration will recognize Sweet Basil, the iconic restaurant located at 193 Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village, as an early-adopter in the Vail Après movement which has been gaining momentum every day in Vail Village and Lionshead. The 3 p.m. daily bell-ringing pays homage to Vail’s European heritage in signifying après ski.

Also at the Jan. 15 event, the first PrimaService winner and their story will be announced. Any Vail employee who is in the PrimaVail guest service training initiative is eligible to be nominated for a PrimaService award by a fellow employee, a manager or a resident or guest.

In 2020, Vail will be continuing these special bell ringing events on the 15th of each month at other village businesses.

For more information about après specials at Sweet Basil and around town, visit vail.com/apres.